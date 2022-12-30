Rian Johnson Says Glass Onion Mirroring Elon Musk's Twitter Downfall Was A 'Horrible, Horrible Accident'

This article contains major spoilers for "Glass Onion."

Where "Knives Out" featured a cast of suspects that resembled archetypes during the height of the Trump era, in "Glass Onion," the great detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is marooned with an ensemble that resembles the leeches of a world ravaged by the pandemic. Although these characters aren't direct indictments of real-world folks, it's difficult not to see the obvious parallels. The most striking resemblance of them all, however, lies in Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a tech billionaire who gathers his inner circle of friends to join him on his private island for a murder mystery, which goes terribly sideways.

Over the past few months, the world of social media has had front-row seats to the very public meltdown of Elon Musk. Day by day, the predicament of purchasing Twitter for over $44 billion has not gone exactly as he thought it would. Rather than trying to make the platform a better place, he's only shown the public the true demeanor of parasites like himself.

The character of Miles feels so pointed at Musk, yet according to director Rian Johnson, the release of "Glass Onion" amid the Tesla CEO's downfall was merely a case of impeccable timing (via Wired):