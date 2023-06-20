Mars Express Review: France's Answer To Ghost In The Shell Makes For Thrilling Sci-Fi Noir [Annecy 2023]

"Ghost in the Shell" is one hell of an influential film, with its visuals, sci-fi concepts, and commentary on our relationship with technology inspiring everything from "The Matrix" to "Avatar" and Steven Spielberg's "A.I." As many imitators as there have been, there has not been one that best exemplifies the rebellious and innovative nature of that film as much as "Mars Express," which just screened in competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This is a visually stunning 2D animated film with a fully realized sci-fi world, one that takes the fears and concerns of "Ghost in the Shell" and updates it to 2023 and the rise of A.I., as characters reflect and learn what it means to truly be human, whether cyborgs and robots can be alive, and what our place is in all of it. If it also sounds a lot like "Blade Runner," that's because the story plays out as a cyberpunk detective noir story. It is dense and overflowing with concepts and ideas, but also thrilling, with great action. The film has compelling drama and a world rich in lore and detail, and it is also just a lot of fun to watch.

The story takes place mostly on Mars, with Earth now a slum. We follow private detective Aline Ruby and her partner Carlos Rivera — a robot reconstruction of Aline's dead partner — as they investigate a hacker accused of jailbreaking robots and cyborgs and freeing them from restrictions imposed by humans. What starts out as a simple case becomes complicated when Aline and Carlos find themselves in the crossfire of a big plot with huge consequences for both humanity and A.I.