Sinners' 2026 Oscars Nominations Just Broke An Astonishing Record

Ryan Coogler's masterful "Sinners" was considered an exceptionally risky bet when Warner Bros. won a bidding war to make the pricey Deep South vampire tale in 2024. There were many people in Hollywood who felt the studio had overpaid, especially when they agreed to Coogler's demands for final cut, first-dollar gross, and full rights to the movie 25 years after its release. Though Coogler had strung together a series of hits with "Creed," "Black Panther," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," those films were derived from pre-existing IP. "Sinners" was a complete original.

Warner Bros. has been richly rewarded for placing their faith in Jordan. "Sinners" grossed $368 million against a $100 million budget, and just shattered an Academy Awards record by earning 16 nominations. That's two more than "All About Eve," "Titanic," and "La La Land," which were previously tied for the record. And it's a loud and clear signal that it's now the movie to beat for Best Picture.

"Sinners" is also nominated for Best Director, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound. What are the chances "Sinners" pulls off a wholly unprecedented sweep?