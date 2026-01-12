10 Best Streaming Movies Of 2025, Ranked

Whenever documentaries about influential celebrities come around, there's typically something unsavory that gets revealed. But when it comes to "John Candy: I Like Me," perhaps the only unfortunate revelation about the beloved star of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," "Uncle Buck," "The Great Outdoors," and more is that one of the nicest people in Hollywood was always worried about his own mortality. It drove him to drink, smoke, and worry endlessly, but it never turned him into a monster.

Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, this film talks to pretty much all of Candy's famous friends (including a miraculous appearance by the unpredictable Bill Murray) and family to paint a loving portrait of a legendary star of film, television, and the stage. Every stone unturned reveals something else wonderful about the man who got his start at Second City and rode that wave into comedy history. And there are plenty of tears to be shed too, whether it's from Dan Aykroyd's astoundingly beautiful eulogy after Candy's death in 1994, or a surprising detail about the funeral procession that followed the service and gave the actor an honor previously only afforded to presidents and popes.

John Candy was a force of nature and the rare man who truly lived up to his sterling reputation. "John Candy: I Like Me" is a lovely tribute to his life and legacy. (Ethan Anderton)