Netflix Is Streaming A 2024 Comedy Hit With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The beloved characters Wallace & Gromit first appeared in Nick Park and Steve Rushton's 1989 stop-motion-animated short film "A Grand Day Out," a whimsical comedy about the human Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his non-speaking dog Gromit inventing a rocket ship to travel to the moon. Wallace is the world's most passionate cheese enthusiast, you see, and he knows the moon is made of cheese. When they arrive on the moon, Wallace and Gromit find that it is indeed made of cheese, while the surface is being protected by a coin-operated sentient vending machine. They witlessly evade capture for the bulk of the film. "A Grand Day Out" was slick and funny enough to get an Oscar nomination, only losing to "Creature Comforts," another stop-motion-animated short directed by Park for the same studio, Aardman Animations.

Since then, Wallace & Gromit have appeared in three other shorts (1993's "The Wrong Trousers," 1995's "A Close Shave," and 2008's "A Matter of Loaf and Death") and two feature films, including 2005's Oscar-winning "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit." Their second movie, 2024's "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," is a direct sequel to the events of "The Wrong Trousers." It only received a limited theatrical release in the U.S. before making its way onto Netflix in January 2025. Although Wallace & Gromit remain massively popular characters, "Vengeance Most Fowl" wasn't given any fanfare upon its release, and many U.S. Netflix subscribers may not even know it exists. Luckily, it remains on the streamer and is ready to be watched on a moment's notice. /Film even deemed it one of the best animated movies of 2024, and it currently had a 100% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.