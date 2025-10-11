How Ryan Reynolds Wrangled The Unpredictable Bill Murray For John Candy's Documentary

If you ever want to contact the great Bill Murray, there is a 1-800 number that will put you in semi-direct contact with the comedy superstar. A friend entrusted me with the number years ago when I was writing a piece that would've been boosted by the legendary actor's input. I phoned Bill Murray twice. He never returned my calls. Perhaps my pitching skills were off. Maybe I should've reminded him of the time we tied one on at Café des Artistes in 2005.

Regardless, Murray is notoriously slippery, even if you get him in the room. A producer of note once told me they pitched him the "Press Your Luck" movie — which was eventually made as "The Luckiest Man in America" starring Paul Walter Hauser — over lunch at a New York City eatery. Midway through the meeting, Murray excused himself to use the restroom. When he'd been absent for 10 minutes, the producer went to check on him in the men's room. The room was empty, and the window was wide open.

It doesn't matter who you are. If Murray's unsure about working with you, he will put you through the wringer. Ryan Reynolds discovered this when he was trying to secure the "Saturday Night Live" alum for an interview in the Colin Hanks-directed documentary "John Candy: I Like Me." You'd think a movie star of Reynolds' magnitude could pull off an agent-to-agent contact and knock out that interview easy-peasy. Murray just doesn't work that way. And /Film's Ethan Anderton, while attending a Chicago Q&A for the documentary, learned this first-hand.