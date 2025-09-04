Ryan Reynolds & Colin Hanks Teamed Up To Honor One Of The Best Actors We Lost Too Soon

John Belushi. Gilda Radner. Phil Hartman. Chris Farley. John Candy. Robin Williams. These are just some of the comedic geniuses we lost far too soon. Several of these bright lights of hilarity have been honored in the form of various documentaries and retrospectives honoring the memorable work they did before passing away. But now, it's John Candy's turn.

This fall sees the release of a documentary produced by fellow Canadian star Ryan Reynolds and directed by "Orange County" and "The Offer" actor Colin Hanks, who has a unique relationship with the "Uncle Buck" and "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" star thanks to his father Tom Hanks' big screen history with the comedy legend.

The film is called "John Candy: I Like Me," referring to one of Candy's most heartfelt and memorable lines from the aforementioned holiday classic, which was written and directed by John Hughes and co-starred Steve Martin. As you'll see in the trailer (which you can watch above), everyone seemed to like John Candy. From Bill Murray to Catherine O'Hara to Steve Martin, everyone who worked with him has something nice to say. But as the trailer hints, there was a tragic sadness behind Candy's jovial and delightful personality.

Even so, the legacy Candy leaves behind is an interesting one. Despite dying at 43 years old in 1994, Candy isn't frequently remembered in the same way that John Belushi and Chris Farley were, both occupying a similar comedic space in the public eye and both having died from drug overdoses in their 30s. Meanwhile, Candy died of a heart attack, something he suspected would happen sooner than later, having lost his father to the same tragedy when he was just five years old. But as we'll soon see, Candy's legacy deserves to be equally celebrated.