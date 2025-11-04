The Best 2025 Movie You Haven't Seen Yet Is Now Streaming On Prime Video

Streaming services have been a game-changer in terms of accessibility, allowing audiences who might have never seen (or in many cases, even heard about) a film had it not been readily available to watch it from the comfort of their couch. Unfortunately, it's also led to an oversaturated market where hundreds of titles are competing for eyeballs on the same platforms, meaning even some of the best films released in a given year are left to languish in the shadows of titles given larger marketing budgets. To combat this distressing reality, it's more important than ever for any of us with a modicum of influence to be as loud as possible to draw attention to the must-see new releases and help combat the cluttered avalanche of "content" that overwhelms us into choice paralysis and leads us to rewatching our favorite sitcom for the fifth time instead of seeking out something fresh.

Which is why I'm here to encourage you to seek out Nia DaCosta's "Hedda" on Prime Video, one of the best films of 2025 that was unceremoniously released on the platform to little fanfare on October 22. The majority of people likely only know DaCosta's work on the "Candyman" sequel and her becoming the highest-grossing Black female director thanks to "The Marvels," which is a shame considering her first feature, "Little Woods," was, as Hoai-Tran Bui wrote for /Film, "an astonishing debut." After two high-profile franchise films and ahead of her journey into "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," due out in January 2026, DaCosta is back to where she started — writing and directing on her own and giving Tessa Thompson career-best material.

"Hedda" is a bisexual and biracial update of Henrik Ibsen's 1891 play "Hedda Gabler," and the result is entrancing chaos in the best way possible.