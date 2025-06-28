Why F1's High Speed Racing Scenes Look So Realistic

Last summer, I had the pleasure of attending a unique screening of John Frankenheimer's "Grand Prix" at the Somerville Theatre. We were warned up front that the rare 35mm print we were about to see had succumbed to the elements over the past few decades, resulting in a magenta sheen over the entire film. You optimally want to see a movie in the best conditions, especially for a first time viewing. Any trepidation I had about its faded appearance was dashed within the first 10 minutes as I bore witness to the most visually spectacular racing sequences I'd ever seen. It was as if the print was holding on for dear life until it made it across the near 3 hour finish line, and by god, did it make an impression.

Nearly every car movie over the past six decades owes some sort of tribute to the groundbreaking 1966 racing melodrama on account of how it transformed the way filmmakers depicted high speed thrills. "Grand Prix" mounted 65mm Panavision cameras to various Formula race cars that could capture actors like James Garner from behind the wheel, as well as their surroundings, via remote control as they were moving at speeds over 100mph. It invited you to feel like you were really there in the car, which was a significant step up in a medium where rear projection was the way to go with driving scenes. It was a film fueled by innovation, one that would inspire films such as "Le Mans" and "Days of Thunder." The revolutionary spirit of "Grand Prix" is still alive and well in theaters right now with Joseph Kosinski's "F1® The Movie" (yes, that's its official title).

Just a few summers ago, Kosinski and movie star daredevil Tom Cruise defied the odds and pushed the limitations of aerial photography with the immersive ride that was "Top Gun: Maverick." Much like "Grand Prix," it placed audiences in the driver's seats of these metal death machines, with the actors actually inside the vehicles. Upon hearing that Kosinski would be helming a movie about Formula 1, it made me incredibly excited to see how he would impart his lessons from working tirelessly over making that film look as good as it does.

/Film's Witney Seibold found plenty of faults with "F1" in his review, mostly with Brad Pitt's characterization of Sonny Hayes, yet couldn't deny the sheer excitement of the racing sequences. Kosinski understands the appeal of sound barrier thrills you want out of a summer blockbuster. "F1" may not reach the emotional heights of "Maverick," but it similarly boasts a story about a middle-aged man recapturing the thrills of his glory days by returning behind the controls of a highly dangerous vehicle that can move at the speed of light. "F1," however is not entirely a vanity project for Pitt, as he's only as good as his co-star in Damson Idris, who plays the hotshot up-and-comer Joshua Pearce. Together, the two embark on a globe-trotting adventure (Silverstone, Monza, Las Vegas, Suzuka, Mexico City, Spa, Hungaroring and Abu Dhabi) to get their team, APXGP, out from under the bottom. The film undoubtedly stretches its runtime, but once these two are behind the wheel, it's off to the races. Kosinski believes in making sure the audience knows they're doing this for real, going so far as to make the racing scenes feel realistic by once again pushing forward with technical innovations to make it all possible.