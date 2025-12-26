Is Marty Supreme Based On A True Story? Here's The Truth

All too often, folks see the phrase "based on a true story" and focus far too much on the "true story" part while skipping over the "based on." It's a problem that's existed practically since the beginning of cinema (if not earlier), and has resulted in everything from "print the legend"-style hagiography to people putting themselves in mortal danger. Yet it's not audiences who bear all the blame for this. To be sure, hundreds of unscrupulous hucksters, ballyhoo men, and advertising firms have only been too eager to sell tickets by using the lure of supposed reality when it comes to films and television. In some cases, this has gone so far as to make the ads feel less like salesmanship and more like a kind of confidence game.

Several films released this holiday season are based on true stories: "The Testament of Ann Lee," "Song Sung Blue," and "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Okay, yes, I'm joking with that last one). Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme" doesn't contain a disclaimer about its roots in reality either in its advertising or its credits, and to be sure, many of the film's outrageous elements and setpieces are the work of fiction. Yet while the movie cannot be said to be based on a true story per se, it is indeed based on a real person. In the film, Timothée Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a New York City hustler who uses every trick he has at his disposal to try and make himself a table tennis world champion. Mauser is based on Martin "Marty" Reisman, an NYC table tennis player and sometime champion. As such, "Marty Supreme" isn't based on a true story per se, but is based on reality.