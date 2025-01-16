Why It Took David Lynch Five Years To Make His First Masterpiece

In 1967, when he was only 21, the late David Lynch moved to Philadelphia with his pregnant wife, Peggy. The city would change him forever. He moved into a cheap home in an impoverished neighborhood that was lousy with crime. He also felt he wasn't prepared to be a father, although he did very much love his daughter, Jennifer. In the interview book "Lynch on Lynch," the filmmaker said that Philadelphia was a city of fear. People regularly broke into his house, and his car was stolen. "There was violence and hate and filth," he said. He took a job as an engraver, and his thoughts turned dark.

From 1967 to 1970, Lynch began making his first short films, including "Six Men Getting Sick," and "The Alphabet." The former was to be projected on a specially sculpted screen that Lynch made himself, with six human figures emerging from the wall. At about the same time, the American Film Institute was founded and Lynch felt it was a great in-road to getting funding for additional film projects, as well as to engage in the program's Center for Advanced Film Studies. The AFI, by Lynch's recollection, was still organizing itself at the time and seemed to be poorly assembled. Lynch ultimately received funding from the AFI to make his short film "The Grandmother," which he shot in his own house. While making "The Grandmother," however, he learned the AFI Conservatory rarely checked in on him and didn't seem to demand any results. It merely handed him some cash and he was free.

This ethos, he found, would be carried over into his first feature film, "Eraserhead." Lynch was given a grant and was allowed to work at his own pace. Being a perfectionist, Lynch shot slowly and meticulously. Money ran out often. Breaks were taken. Filming on "Eraserhead" began in 1972. It wouldn't be completed until 1977.