Marty Supreme Review: Timothée Chalamet Is A Force Of Chaos In Josh Safdie's Phenomenal Ping Pong Dramedy

Timothée Chalamet has never been as good as he is in "Marty Supreme," Josh Safdie's electrifying comedy-drama about a big pain in the ass with a big dream. Chalamet has steadily built up a memorable career in what feels like a short time, but with Marty Mauser, he has landed the part he was seemingly born to play. It's the type of performance you watch while thinking, "I can't imagine anyone else in this role." Marty is the kind of guy who you'd probably not want to be around for very long, seeing as his constant hustle and rude demeanour attract an endless stream of problems. And yet, Chalamet hits all the right notes here, somehow making this force of chaos a charmer. We can't help but root for this guy, even when he's making one destructive decision after another.

Like "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems," which Safdie co-directed with his brother Benny, "Marty Supreme" is about a guy scrambling through a series of misadventures all in the name of one big break — even if that means some other people get hurt along the way. But "Marty Supreme" doesn't feel like Safdie is repeating himself. Instead, it finds the filmmaker, now working solo, at his most refined; one of the most impressive things about the movie is how controlled all this chaos feels.

"Marty Supreme" is like a runaway train that could jump its track at any minute — but Safide and his game cast are able to bring it safely into the station. Everyone here is turning in good work (perhaps most surprisingly non-actor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, who is a little too good at playing a morally suspect billionaire), but Chalamet is the key to unlocking everything. I've never disliked Chalamet, but after watching him here, I can say I finally "get" what all the hype is about.