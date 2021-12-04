Abel Ferrera And Ethan Hawke On Going To War For Art In Zeros And Ones [Interview]

Abel, I wanted to ask you about the cinematic choices because it's very gritty, almost apocalyptically dark, and then there's a lot of close ups. It's really puts you in that chaotic mindset, and I just wanted to ask you what your inspiration was for shooting it that way.

Abel Ferrara: ...That's a good question [laughs]. Ethan, why don't you answer that one?

Ethan Hawke: There's something funny about that. Sometimes we would stumble on a shot and Abel would go "Nah, it's too beautiful! Get rid of that s***. I don't want that." There was something that Abel had in his head that he was looking for. [To Abel] And I don't even know if you knew exactly what it was, Abel, until you saw it. You knew what it was not. And you and [cinematographer] Sean [Price Williams] had an exciting collaboration. [To me] You know, as a performer you're often part of a trinity of a director talking to a DP and talking to you. It's kind of a ... it's kind of like the...

Abel Ferrara: The Holy Trinity, it's the Holy Trinity.

Ethan Hawke: It's like being in a band together, you know, that's what it felt like. And there was something very, very clear that he wanted from me, and things he didn't want from me. And there were things he wanted from Sean and things he didn't want from Sean, and what parts of the environment were interesting to him and which parts weren't... [they] were all some part of the mystery that is Abel.

Abel Ferrara: Sean Price Williams ... did "Good Time," he's done a bunch of things. He's working his own thing, just directed a movie ... He was working with us on our sets since he was in school, you know, so he's coming out of the group, and he's working his own end of it, but we're all working the same palette of how we want to go about it. You're shooting in a city 3000 years old, you're shooting in a city that no light is put up ... nothing is just thrown up, everything that's there is there with thought behind it, and how it looks, so you're already in a magical kind of place.

And I think that there was a lot of natural lighting ... a tiny fluorescent tube to the side of your belt seems like you're not lighting, but [Sean's] watching. And we'll watch him. He doesn't use an assistant, at least on this one. So it's him with a camera, Ethan in front of them talking to him, and me talking, it's a three-way thing. I'm shooting now with a normal film crew, it seems so strange ... and this was a first for me, but I'm sure Ethan liked it because I liked it, too. It was very personal and very there.

Ethan Hawke: It's a kind of filmmaking that inspires me because we weren't exactly sure what we were going to do every day. It was a little bit like a band going into a studio, knowing kind of what they wanted to play, what instruments they were going to use, but not really [knowing] the melody or the lyrics. It's a very creative place to be. And we interacted with our environment and tried to work from this blueprint that Abel had created for us, and tried to be, you know, his left and right arms, to be an extension of Abel's imagination. That was the goal. And that's my favorite way to work.