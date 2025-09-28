Why The Safdie Brothers Split Up After Uncut Gems

The Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, have collaborated on five films together, starting with their breakout film, "Daddy Longlegs" in 2009. The pair made a sports documentary called "Lenny Cooke" in 2013 and the psycho-drama "Heaven Knows What" in 2014, but they achieved a notable amount of fame in 2017 with the release of "Good Time" starring Robert Pattinson. The world finally took notice of their tense, panicked filmmaking style, so much so that they were nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. They followed "Good Time" in 2019 with "Uncut Gems," their biggest hit to date. Starring Adam Sandler, "Uncut Gems" made an impressive $50 million at the box office and won the Safdies' Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards. Critics loved it.

The Safdies, however, haven't made a movie together since. Benny has elected instead to work on a solo project called "The Smashing Machine," a biopic of MMA fighter Mark Kerr starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Benny wrote, directed, and produced "The Smashing Machine," and it looks to be an early contender for the Academy Awards. It's due in theaters on October 3. Josh, meanwhile, has directed, produced, and co-written his own sports drama called "Marty Supreme," starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow as fictional characters in the world of Olympic-level table tennis. It's due in theaters on December 25.

Why did the Safdies elect to go their separate ways and make movies on their own? It seems that it was just the next logical step for them both. Benny explained in a recent issue of Empire Magazine that he and Josh had actually started their filmmaking paths separately from one another, and each made movies on their own before joining to make several movies together. After "Uncut Gems," they each revealed that they had separate filmmaking interests and had no compunctions about pursuing those projects individually. There's no bad blood between the brothers. They just wanted to do different things.