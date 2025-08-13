The Marty Supreme Trailer Features A Shark Tank Jump Scare You Won't See Coming

Don't look now, folks, but we suddenly have an arm's race of Safdie Brother movies on our hands. The sibling director duo, most famous for films like "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems" in recent years, have since gone their separate ways. Benny Safdie is currently focused on "The Smashing Machine," the Dwayne Johnson-starring MMA drama that clearly has its sights set on awards season. Josh, meanwhile, is taking aim at similar subject matter with a bona fide movie star in his own right. "Marty Supreme" features Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, portraying a real-life ping pong aficionado — yes, you read that right. It remains to be seen whether the Safdies' divide-and-conquer approach will pay off but, well, getting twice the amount of Sadie Brother movies in the same year feels like a win to me.

Indie studio A24 is handling the distribution for both of the brothers' movies, and it's just released our first extended look at "Marty Supreme" with a new trailer. The footage from the 1950s-set adaptation definitely shows off all the hallmarks we've come to know and love from a Safdie movie. What's more, we can pretty much guarantee you've never seen the sport of ping pong (if it can be considered a sport?) rendered with as much dramatics as it is here. Oh, and like "Uncut Gems" before it, this apparently features a cameo by the most unexpected — and controversial — of figures. Let's just say that fans of the entrepreneurial reality TV series "Shark Tank" are in for one heck of a jump scare. Check out the trailer above!