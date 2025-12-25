Why F1's Director Says The Way The Brad Pitt Movie Was Shot Was 'Pretty Reckless'

In the summer of 2025, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and actor Brad Pitt teamed up to make "F1," a film about the high-drama world of Formula One car racing. In every regard, "F1" appeared to be a transparent effort to recreate the success of "Top Gun: Maverick," which Kosinski made with Tom Cruise in 2022. Both films were about aging, ultra-handsome movie stars in their 60s who played characters that represented the pinnacle of male-dom. Both Cruise and Pitt, in their respective films, could do no wrong, and the world's only mistake was not listening to them more closely. They both occupied a world of high-tech, high-octane, ultra-fast machines that required a great deal of skill to pilot.

Both films were huge hits, although "F1" made a relatively modest $631 million compared to the staggering $1.5 billion made by "Maverick." The latter, being a sequel, might have had nostalgia on its side. Regardless, "F1" was the highest-grossing film in Pitt's career. Most critics loved it, although here at /Film, we were less than impressed.

"F1" was also notoriously expensive, costing upward of $300 million. It involved a lot of real race cars on real racetracks. A lot of footage was captured at real-world Formula One events, and most of the driving stunts were captured on real film. Kosinski recently spoke with Variety and admitted that a lot of "F1" was pretty reckless, with many scenes being shot as quickly as possible. It seems that when one is shooting at a real-world Formula One event, one can't keep the millions of spectators waiting. As such, many scenes had to be shot without the benefit of time, leaving many setups truncated.