How Realistic Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Was, According To Real F1 Drivers

Brad Pitt's "F1" has gotten strong reviews and opened to an impressive start at the box office, but naturally, that success doesn't mean that the film is entirely accurate to real Formula 1 racing. Sure, director Joseph Kosinski has pulled off some of the most technically impressive and aesthetically on-point racing scenes ever filmed in the genre, and those set pieces are the absolute highlights of the movie. But the actual racing within those sequences, as well as the larger story, don't always make a ton of sense.

It's all in good fun, of course, and when was the last time a fictional sports movie actually 100% lined up with the sport in question? There is no qualifying in "F1." There are moves that make no sense in "F1." But don't just take my word for it — take it from the actual drivers who do the job.

"For the hardcore fan and for journalists, we will see things that might be a bit too American or a bit too Hollywood," Williams driver Carlos Sainz told Motorsport after an early screening of the film attended by current F1 drivers. "But honestly I enjoyed the whole film." That sentiment — that plenty of things may not have been fully accurate, but that the film as a whole was fun and good for the sport — was shared by most drivers on the grid. "We are looking at it as Formula 1 drivers and we always try and see all the small details that are not exactly [accurate]," Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said, "but it's just very Hollywood-like and I think that's really cool because it's not for F1 drivers, it's for a broader audience."