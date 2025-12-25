Why Marty Supreme Proves The Timothée Chalamet Haters Wrong Once And For All

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Marty Supreme."

Where were you when the great Timothée Chalamet Debate arrived? Was it in the aftermath of that shockingly honest speech at this year's SAG Awards, when he proclaimed that he's "in pursuit of greatness"? Perhaps it began earlier, right around the time he decided to cash in his big IP franchise chip and lead a "Wonka" musical prequel. (I know that definition technically covers "Dune," but come on, an "unadaptable" adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel by Denis Villeneuve hardly feels like "cashing in.") Heck, there's probably someone out there who still has a bone to pick with the kid after Luca Guadagnino ended "Call Me By Your Name" with five minutes straight of nothing but Chalamet sobbing his little eyes out.

Regardless of when the first shot was fired in this online war, the result was the same: The rising talent known affectionately as "Timmy" simply became someone you either love or you hate, with very little in the way of a middle ground. Neither "Lady Bird" nor "Little Women" could sway anyone from one side to the other, let alone minor roles in "The French Dispatch" and "Don't Look Up" or even "A Complete Unknown," his obligatory biopic box just waiting to be checked off. Perhaps he was always destined to be a lightning rod, forever working with the best of the best filmmakers around, but doomed to endless second-guessing over whether he's truly a movie star or not.

That is, until Josh Safdie delivered him the role of a lifetime with "Marty Supreme." From this point onwards, may it be the demarcation line. Remember this day, folks, for this was the day Timothée Chalamet skeptics were proven wrong, once and for all.