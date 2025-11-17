To say an actor has, over the course of their career, become one of the most fearless and valuable performers of our time feels like a nearly impossible claim to make — unless you happen to be making it about Emma Stone. Then it completely makes sense.

Stone has only been in the game for 20 years, but in that short amount of time (wild to call it short, but it is in the lifespan of an actor), she has grown into a major asset for true creatives in the mainstream space, i.e. those filmmakers and writers who want to push boundaries and let their darkest and most bizarre impulses take center stage. Her collaborations with button-pushers like Ari Aster, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Nathan Fielder show her desire to drown in the realities that make us most uncomfortable and, in turn, are the most important to explore.

Frankly, the world needs more artists willing to lay it all bare and take on the most daring portrayals necessary to make sense of the problems of our time. Stone isn't the only actor doing this, but she is part of an incredible company of performers putting their bodies and souls on the line to interrogate the human condition in a meaningful way.

Without further ado, these are the 10 best Emma Stone performances, ranked.