Poor Things Is All About Female Freedom For Emma Stone

The trailer for the next Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone collaboration, "Poor Things," went live today, and fans of their previous endeavor, "The Favourite," are already excitedly losing their minds. The film is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray and has been described as a "female Frankenstein" story. "Poor Things" is about a young woman named Bella (Stone) who is resurrected by an unorthodox scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Rather than accidentally throw small children into rivers or terrify townspeople armed with pitchforks like the Frankenstein monster we all know and love, Bella's newfound lease on life inspires her to experience a world of liberation. It's as if Mary Shelley wrote "The Pygmalion," filtered through the chaotic style of Lanthimos.

As can be seen in the trailer, Bella's integration back into humanity comes with some growing pains, but also a newfound sense of freedom. She's indulging, she's enjoying, and from the looks of one quick scene, she's exploring her sexuality. During a May 2023 interview with Vogue Magazine, Stone talked about what drew her to the role, and why she thinks a film like "Poor Things" is worth watching. "It's such a fairy tale and a metaphor — clearly, this can't actually happen — but the idea that you could start anew as a woman, as this body that's already formed, and see everything for the first time and try to understand the nature of sexuality, or power, or money or choice, the ability to make choices and live by your own rules and not society's — I thought that was a really fascinating world to go into," she said.