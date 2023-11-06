The Curse Review: An Uncompromisingly Weird And Savage Satire From Nathan Fielder And Benny Safdie

For good or ill, the new Showtime series "The Curse" just about defies description. On its face, the hourlong dark comedy-drama is a sly and nasty satire of shows like "Love It or List It," "Flip or Flop," and others from the HGTV stable of faux-reality "reality television." One of the series' co-creators, co-writers, and co-stars, Nathan Fielder, has long excelled in making undefinable TV shows that operate on a specific level of bleak comedy that also raises questions of what is and isn't real, and whether anything presented as part of the television landscape can truly embody reality. The other co-creator, co-writer, and co-star, Benny Safdie, has become as recognizable as a performer in making uncompromisingly dark films like "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems," which push their characters past the breaking point and into unexpected realms. What "The Curse" does lines up well with both Fielder and Safdie, and boasts a remarkably committed performance from co-star Emma Stone, but it remains bafflingly elusive and cagey from start to finish.

Fielder and Stone play recently married couple Asher and Whitney Siegel, who are currently co-starring in an HGTV pilot called "Flipanthropy" in which they overhaul the real town of Espanola, New Mexico to have something dubbed "passive homes" wherein the technology behind the structures is meant to be truly eco-friendly down to having a mirrored exterior. It's not just passive homes, though; as the title of their pilot implies, the intent that Asher and Whitney purportedly have is to enable people in Espanola to live in these houses while also reviving the local economy so its citizens can work in subsidized businesses. From the opening scene of "The Curse," in which the show's producer/Asher's frenemy Dougie (Safdie) has to rub a menthol stick on the face of an elderly woman whose son just got hired at one of those businesses, simply to evoke what looks like an emotional reaction, it's evident that the shiny exterior of the show belies the hollowness of its characters. Things seemingly get worse for Asher when he tries to create a TV-magic moment by giving a young girl (Dahabo Ahmed) $100 "just for being you," and then — as soon as the cameras are off — take the money away. In response, she says she curses Asher, which leads to ... well, a lot of strange and inexplicable occurrences.

To say more about "The Curse" would be to both ruin the odd experience of this ten-episode hourlong series (all ten episodes have been made available to critics), and to defy logic. To explain the events of this show would be akin to explaining a joke, robbing it of its unnerving power. Part of the show's success comes from the cringe school of modern comedy, as in the scene that leads to Asher purportedly being cursed. The awkwardness of Asher stealing money from a child (after literally giving it to her) is bad enough, but the same is true of other aspects of Asher and Whitney's backstory, from his anxieties surrounding his micropenis (yes, really) to her checkered past thanks to her parents (Corbin Bernsen and Constance Shulman) and their experience in serving as local landlords.