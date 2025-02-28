Displate Wall Art Is A Must Have For Movie, TV & Video Game Fans
Everyone needs to brighten up their day sometimes, and the best way to do that is by adding some decoration in your living space or office. If you're looking to treat yourself, turning a blank wall into a canvas that pays homage to your favorite corners of pop culture is one of the easiest methods to improve your mood.
There are also all those times when you need to find a perfect gift for someone. If your loved ones are into video games, movies, and TV shows — which, let's face it, is likely the case — finding unique gifts can be very tricky. Gift cards are impersonal, and no one wants to be the embarrassing relative who buys someone a scratched PS1 copy of "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes back" when they really wanted "Elden Ring" for PS5. Everyone has one of those cringeworthy gift stories.
Fortunately, it's possible to both revitalize your own walls and remember the gamers and pop culture fiends in your life in a way that's as unique as it is delightful. A thoughtfully selected Displate metal poster featuring incredible artwork from video games, movies, or TV shows is liable to outshine any other decorations in the room. The literal thousands of designs they have in their selection will guarantee that there's something on their site to satisfy even the pickiest person. What's more, the magnet-based Displate mounting system makes the posters so easy to put up that there's zero chance of the receiver getting frustrated and burying a great poster in a closet.
A treasure trove of licensed video game goodness
While browsing Displate's licensed artworks from over 200 different brands, I immediately homed in on their "League of Legends" collection. It features many wildly varied designs, from maps and sceneries to fun stuff like character art in vibrant stained glass style. As someone who already misses Netflix's animated "Arcane: League of Legends" series, I was happy to find that the animated series has a similarly sizable gallery of Displate metal posters just waiting to hang on my wall. Since I'm a big map guy who likes muted, earthy colors, I gravitate toward the cool Piltover map design — but really, there's something for everyone there.
Another firm favorite of mine among Displate's licensed selection is their vault (see what I did there?) of "Fallout" posters, which appeal to me as a fan of both the games and the Amazon Prime Video show. Again, the choices vary from character and game art to the franchise's famous in-universe advertisements, propaganda posters, and Vault Boy imagery. My favorite is likely the 1950s-style Sugar Bombs poster, which looks precisely like an actual vintage ad while providing visiting game fans a fun double take moment when they realize what they're looking at. It's almost like a wall-mounted secret handshake for "Fallout" aficionados.
Of course, if you want to get something really exclusive for that special someone (or, as the case may be, that special yourself), there's no need to stick to Displate's sizable usual selection. They also offer numerous limited editions, which you can handily keep track of by following Displate's socials.
The many faces of a metal poster
I might like my metal posters muted, but that's not all there is to Displate. In fact, the company offers a grand variety of styles and finishes to complement a gamer's individual tastes and decor preferences. Many of the most eye-popping designs with intricate details and lush colors are available with a matte or glossy finish – as well as Displate's special Textra finish, which gives the posters' already high quality a little bit of extra oomph with its embossed textures.
This means that if I want to scratch that "Warhammer" itch with, say, a cool metal poster of a lone Space Marine preparing to Purge the Swarm, Textra will make the artwork really stand out. The same applies to simpler designs, like the Shadow the Hedgehog poster I just now started eyeing as a birthday present for a very particular kid who really liked "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (and who hopefully won't read this).
Mounting now has an easy mode
Most Displate posters are available in more than one size, which I find handy for picking just the right thing to fill that blank wall. Speaking of walls: As someone who's moved into a new apartment where the walls are so full of nails and screw holes from the previous occupants' posters and paintings, I really appreciate Displate's simple, magnet-based mounting system. Just stick their custom protective leaf sheet on a clean wall and press hard. Then, apply a magnet to the spot marked on the leaf, and voilá! You have a magnetic, no-nails mount for your metal poster. This ease allows for some seriously creative decoration, should you so desire. Just imagine setting up a wall full of your favorite "Squid Game" art that you can reshuffle to fit the theme of each game while you watch the show.
If a metal poster that can be easily and quickly mounted on a wall isn't enough, there's a couple of extra mounting options that I think are really cool. The company offers various free-standing stand options for shelf and desk mounting. There's even a really neat 3D magnet mount that slightly lifts the poster out from the wall, creating a slightly surreal floating effect. Actually, you know what? I'm going to get one of those. I'll use it to mount a "The Witcher III" metal poster of Geralt's wandering steed Roach standing on top of a cabin, so I can watch people lose it when they think they're watching a poster that depicts a glitch glitching out in the real world.
