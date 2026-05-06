Maul – Shadow Lord Proves This Star Wars Villain Is Best As A Classic Movie Monster

You underestimate the power of the spoilers. Turn back now if you haven't watched "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Episodes 9 and 10, "Strange Allies" and "The Dark Lord."

"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" ended with a rather spectacular finale that brought Maul closer to how we meet him in "Solo" and in "Star Wars: Rebels." He's now gained an apprentice and new allies, but lost his entire crew, including the best "Star Wars" droid in years (RIP, Spybot).

Things are quite dire for Maul during the finale, which is saying something considering the guy is like Sisyphus, doomed to try and fail over and over. Maul's constant is that he gains power, only to lose it. He faces only the strongest and most powerful Force users in the "Star Wars" universe and gets humiliated at every turn.

This time, the role of Maul's humiliator falls on none other than the Emperor's Fist, the chosen one who joined the Sith, the man who left the Force in darkness; that's right, Darth Vader shows up, and he is absolutely terrifying.

This version of the Dark Lord is not sassy, and he isn't taunting his victims. Instead, he is completely silent — which did make one of our writers think "Star Wars" should finally recast Vader after the "Maul — Shadow Lord" finale. In many ways, he is an invincible slasher villain that brings destruction everywhere he goes.

The thing is, this is not the first time Vader has been portrayed this way. Quite the opposite. "Maul — Shadow Lord" is just the latest proof of the best trend in the Disney era of "Star Wars," the idea that Darth Vader works best when he is a classic movie monster.