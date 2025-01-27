Darth Vader's Most Brutal Star Wars Moment Wasn't In Rogue One - It Was In A Comic Book

In the pantheon of great villains, Darth Vader is right near the top of the list. While he is generally known as a movie villain thanks to "Star Wars" getting its start on the silver screen, it's probably fair to say that few baddies in any medium have ever towered quite as high as Vader. It's also worth pointing out that Vader has, over the years, proven he can be just as menacing — if not more so — on the page, as opposed to on the screen. Case in point, arguably the character's most brutal moment came in the pages of a comic book and not on a movie screen.

For many "Star Wars" fans, Vader's most brutal on-screen moment came at the end of "Rogue One" in 2016. Director Gareth Edwards, at the last minute, added a now infamous scene that sees the Sith lord ripping through a bunch of unfortunate Rebels as they try to stop him from retrieving the Death Star plans. It's a real crowd-pleasing moment and one of the best demonstrations of Vader's brute strength. That said, there's another moment from the character's history that rivals this one in terms of sheer brutality, as hard as that may be to believe.

The moment in question came in the pages of "Star Wars: Vader Down." Published by Marvel Comics beginning in November 2015, the crossover series tied together the then-ongoing "Star Wars" and "Darth Vader" series, with thrilling results. Very basically, the story centers on Darth Vader who is hunting down Luke Skywalker after the events of "A New Hope" but before "The Empire Strikes Back." This leads him to face off against the rebel fleet on his own before crashing onto a nearby planet called Vrogas Vas.

The Rebellion sees this as an opportunity to take out one of their biggest enemies, and they risk it all to do just that. Or they try to anyway. It does not go well for them.