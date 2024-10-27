The Complete Star Wars Skywalker Family Tree Explained

Ironically, a franchise centered around the relationship between a father and son kicks off with a single mother who is magically impregnated by the Force and gives birth to Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. Oh, shoot. Did I already lose you? Bear with me, because this isn't the only immaculate conception in "Star Wars."

During the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," our heroes, led by the noble Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), make a pit stop on the desert planet of Tatooine to search for ship parts. During their journey, they bump into a young slave boy named Anakin (Jake Lloyd) and his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August). After spending some time with Ms. Skywalker, Qui-Gon learns that Anakin was conceived via mysterious means. Now, there's the possibility that she drank too much blue milk, went home with the wrong guy, and is too embarrassed to explain her son's true conception. However, assuming Shmi is telling the truth, her random encounter with the Force leads to the creation of one of the most dangerous Sith Lords of all time, leading to millions upon millions of deaths.

As a side note, it's widely speculated that Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), aka the Emperor, meddled with Force-sensitive microscopic organisms known as midi-chlorians to create Anakin and then manipulated him toward the Dark Side. So, don't blame Shmi, who dies in her son's arms after he attempts to rescue her from a group of Sand People.