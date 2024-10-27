The Complete Star Wars Skywalker Family Tree Explained
Ah, "Star Wars." George Lucas' fantastical sci-fi adventure saga set long ago in a galaxy far, far away has entertained audiences and inspired a generation of nerds (myself included) since 1977. What started as a thrilling tale of good versus evil somehow morphed into a sprawling epic about a powerful family, the Skywalkers, and their dealings with the Force. When Darth Vader uttered the immortal line, "I am your father," to his son, Luke Skywalker, Lucas effectively reconfigured his space epic into an intimate tale about fathers and sons, an idea that expanded to include a whole heap of Skywalkers — even though Lucas didn't consider Luke the main character of the saga.
To that end, we're taking a look at the entire Skywalker family tree to explain how certain characters paved the way for more notable descendants down the line. Considering the confusing nature of the "Star Wars" series that saw the eventually titled "A New Hope" released over a decade before "Episode I: The Phantom Menace," this article might help clarify things for those who can't tell a Solo from a Kenobi. Let's do this!
Starting with Shmi Skywalker
Ironically, a franchise centered around the relationship between a father and son kicks off with a single mother who is magically impregnated by the Force and gives birth to Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. Oh, shoot. Did I already lose you? Bear with me, because this isn't the only immaculate conception in "Star Wars."
During the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," our heroes, led by the noble Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), make a pit stop on the desert planet of Tatooine to search for ship parts. During their journey, they bump into a young slave boy named Anakin (Jake Lloyd) and his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August). After spending some time with Ms. Skywalker, Qui-Gon learns that Anakin was conceived via mysterious means. Now, there's the possibility that she drank too much blue milk, went home with the wrong guy, and is too embarrassed to explain her son's true conception. However, assuming Shmi is telling the truth, her random encounter with the Force leads to the creation of one of the most dangerous Sith Lords of all time, leading to millions upon millions of deaths.
As a side note, it's widely speculated that Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), aka the Emperor, meddled with Force-sensitive microscopic organisms known as midi-chlorians to create Anakin and then manipulated him toward the Dark Side. So, don't blame Shmi, who dies in her son's arms after he attempts to rescue her from a group of Sand People.
The rise of Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader
Anakin's peculiar birth and high midi-chlorian count lead Qui-Gon to believe he is the Chosen One prophesied to bring balance to the Force. As such, the seasoned Jedi takes Anakin under his wing, hoping to mold him into a Jedi Knight. Unfortunately, Qui-Gon dies at the hands of Darth Maul, thus passing training duties to his padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Anakin grows into a strong, capable, but ill-tempered lad (played by Hayden Christensen) and forms a shaky bond with Obi-Wan that intensifies throughout the famed Clone Wars. During this time, Anakin's relationship with Chancellor Palpatine grows, planting the seeds for his eventual downfall.
Anakin's trials and tribulations are chronicled in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," as well as the animated series "The Clone Wars." Long story short, Anakin falls in love with and secretly marries Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), an action that goes against the Jedi creed, and he eventually succumbs to the Dark Side in an attempt to save her from certain death. He wipes out most of the Jedi Order, and in a fit of rage, causes Padme's death before facing Obi-Wan in an intense battle on Mustafar, leaving him burned and in dire need of more appendages. Palpatine swoops in, repackages Anakin in dark armor, and he truly becomes more machine than man as Darth Vader.
Oh, during their romantic sojourn, Anakin and Padme conceive twins, Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher), who are separated and hidden from their father until the sequels.
Padme Amidala expands the Skywalker family
Padme Amidala remains a vital figure on the Skywalker family tree. In her youth, she serves as the Queen of Naboo and successfully leads a revolt against the Trade Federation in "The Phantom Menace." Years later, Padme becomes Senator of Naboo, during which her life is threatened, necessitating Jedi protection. Naturally, these duties fall on Anakin Skywalker. Together, the pair flee to Naboo, roll around with some Shaak, fall in love, and eventually marry in secret at the onset of the Clone Wars.
Their adventures during this tumultuous time are well chronicled in the animated series "The Clone Wars," with Padme spending much of her time attempting to sway various planets and systems to the Republic. At the beginning of "Revenge of the Sith," Padme reveals that she is pregnant, a secret that could get Anakin expelled from the Jedi Order. In his desperation to protect Padme and their child from dying, Anakin turns to the Dark Side, destroys the Jedi, and aligns himself with the Sith. Padme tries to bring him back to the light, but Anakin's rage and guilt lead to an attack that severely weakens her. Later, after Obi-Wan and Anakin's duel on Mustafar, Padme dies of a broken heart while giving birth to Luke and Leia. A funeral is held on her home planet of Naboo.
Additionally, in deleted scenes from "Revenge of the Sith," Padme plays a crucial role in assembling the rebellion.
Cliegg Lars married Shmi Skywalker
In the grand scheme of the Skywalker saga, Cliegg Lars (Nathan Hall) is actually quite significant. His lone big-screen appearance comes in "Attack of the Clones," where he reveals Shmi's fate to a concerned Anakin. As it turns out, following Anakin's departure, Cliegg, working in conjunction with an organization called the White Suns movement, meets and frees Shmi from the junkyard dealer Watto. Cliegg and Shmi then marry and live peacefully on a moisture farm on Tatooine alongside Cliegg's stepson, Owen Lars, and Owen's girlfriend, Beru Whitesun.
One day, a group of Sand People kidnaps Shmi and takes her away into the desert. A distraught Cliegg tries in vain to rescue his wife, losing his leg in the process. Later, Anakin arrives, hears the tragic tale, and decides to pursue his mother, eventually finding her tied up inside a Tusken Raiders camp. Enraged, Anakin slaughters the entire encampment — "Not just the men, but the women and children!" — and returns his mother's body to the moisture farm. Anakin's actions deeply affect him, pushing him further toward the Dark Side.
So, from a certain point of view, Cliegg, who dies shortly after the incident, shares some responsibility for Anakin's downfall. Had he not allowed the Sand People to kidnap Shmi, Anakin might never have murdered an entire village. Compounding matters, Anakin dreamt of his mother's death, which drives his impulsive decision to save Padme after similar premonitions. At least the Sand People ended up getting redemption in "The Mandalorian," not unlike Darth Vader.
Owen and Beru Lars raise Luke Skywalker
In the same vein as Cliegg, Owen and Beru Lars profoundly impact the story, even if they only enjoy relatively little screen time. After Anakin's downfall in "Revenge of the Sith," a young Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Beru (Bonnie Piesse) agree to take Luke as their own, raising the kid on their Tatooine moisture farm. In the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," they protect young Luke from the villainous Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram), a moment that cements Owen's disdain for Kenobi and the Jedi.
Years later, in "A New Hope," a much older Owen (Phil Brown) and Beru (Shelagh Fraser) attempt to protect Luke by keeping him on their farm far away from his traitorous father. Destiny calls, however, prompting Luke to join with Obi-Wan on a dangerous mission to save Princess Leia Organa from the Empire. Before his adventure begins, however, Luke returns to his homestead to find it and his aunt and uncle in ashes — burned alive by Storm Troopers. This tragedy prompts Luke to fulfill his destiny to become a Jedi Knight.
For those curious to know exactly what happened to Owen and Beru, check out the 1997 fan film "Troops." A parody of the TV series "Cops," the 10-minute feature places the blame squarely on Beru, who panics and sets herself and Owen ablaze. A truly tragic end for the loving couple, though maybe we'll see more of them in a potential second season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Bail and Breha Organa take care of Leia and give her a new surname
Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) serves as Alderaan's representative in the Republic Senate while secretly working with the rebellion to overthrow the Empire. He appears in various films and TV shows, including brief cameos in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." He also aids the rebels in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." More recently, Bail calls on Obi-Wan to find a young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) after a group of mercenaries kidnaps her as part of a larger plot to lure the Jedi out of hiding in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" television series.
Breha, Queen of Alderaan, on the other hand, enjoys a small cameo in "Revenge of the Sith" (played by Rebecca Jackson Mendoza) and a handful of scenes in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (where she's played by Simone Kessell), but not enough to make much impact. Little is known about her character, though she likely spends her days aiding the Rebel cause alongside her husband.
Sadly, Bail and Breha are killed by the Empire's Death Star in "A New Hope," an event Leia is forced to witness. Regardless, their bravery in protecting and raising Leia proves pivotal in turning the tide of the war.
Luke Skywalker becomes a Jedi
Luke Skywalker is the ultimate Skywalker, which is probably why he's featured several times on our "100 Greatest 'Star Wars' Movie Moments of All Time" list. After spending much of his youth cooped up with his aunt and uncle on Tatooine, Luke is suddenly whisked away on an extraordinary adventure that transforms him from a whiny youngster to a full-fledged Jedi Knight.
Along the way, he meets a few pals, namely the smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Leia, who turns out to be his twin sister, a wise Jedi named Yoda (Frank Oz), and a friendly Wookiee named Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). He also gets caught up in the rebel cause and defeats the Emperor during the Battle of Endor. As a bonus, he turns his pop, Anakin/Darth Vader, back to the good side and lives happily ever after.
Well, kinda.
Per the Disney "Star Wars" canon, Luke then tries to train a new batch of Jedi, tragically fails, and goes into hiding after nearly murdering his nephew, Ben Solo (Adam Driver). In "The Force Awakens," Rey (Daisy Ridley) crashes his solitary lifestyle and convinces him to make one final stand against the New Order. Luke confronts Ben via Force projection, distracting him long enough for a group of Rebels to escape during the Battle of Crait. Using so much Force power causes Luke to die whilst soaking in one last binary sunset.
Don't worry, he returns as a Force ghost and gives Rey the advice she needs to save the day.
Leia Organa stars a rebellion
While Luke spends his childhood scraping by on the Lars moisture farm on the remote planet Tatooine, Leia enjoys a much more lavish lifestyle, hiding in plain sight as the Princess of Alderaan with her adopted parents, Bail and Breha Organa. However, it isn't all caviar and roses, as Leia spends most of her time secretly assisting the Rebels in their battle against the evil Empire alongside her father. At the beginning of "A New Hope," she is captured by Darth Vader but manages to upload information about the Death Star into the droid R2-D2, who then travels to Tatooine alongside C-3PO to find Obi-Wan, effectively kick-starting a journey that leads to a decisive Rebel victory.
Later, Leia falls in love with Han Solo and joins the attack team sent to dismantle a shield generator during the Battle of Endor. She never meets her father, Anakin/Darth Vader, but learns the truth while speaking with her brother, Luke. Following the Empire's defeat, Leia marries Han Solo and works with Luke to hone her Jedi skills. Sadly, Ben Solo's descent into darkness fractures the Solo family unit. Han returns to his smuggling ways and dies at the hands of his son, while Leia joins the Resistance as a general. In "The Last Jedi," Leia uses all her powers to connect with Ben, turning him from his dark path, and dies on Ajan Kloss.
Ben Solo turns away from his family and becomes Kylo Ren
Ben Solo spends his early youth living in the shadow of Han and Leia, developing a powerful connection with the Force, only to be betrayed by a man he trusts. Sensing the great power within their son, Han and Leia send Ben to Luke, hoping their friend can train him to use his powers for good. Almost immediately, Luke senses conflict in Ben's mind and fears the rise of a new Darth Vader. In a moment of recklessness, Luke ignites his lightsaber next to the sleeping boy but pulls back before delivering a killing blow.
Too late.
Ben sees Luke standing over him and draws his own lightsaber. The incident leads to the destruction of Luke's new Jedi Order, and Ben flees to the villainous Snoke and joins the New Order. Han and Leia separate, and Luke disappears. Now taking the name Kylo Ren, Ben tries desperately to follow in Vader's footsteps, even going so far as to kill Han Solo — a decision he eventually regrets. Throughout the newer trilogy, Kylo is portrayed as a tormented soul, unable to commit to a single path. His numerous interactions with Rey eventually lead him back to the light (and the "Rise of Skywalker" novelization has even more of their relationship).
Ben and Rey combine their powers to secure victory in the Resistance's final stand against the Emperor and the New Order. However, Ben succumbs to his wounds, marking the end of the Skywalker family tree. Well, at least by blood anyway...
Rey Palpatine carries a dark bloodline but sees the light
Rey enters the picture during the events of "The Force Awakens." This mysterious, Force-sensitive gal was seemingly left behind on the remote planet Jakku, where she spends her days forging enough scraps to pay for food. A chance encounter with a Stormtrooper-turned-Rebel named Finn (John Boyega) unexpectedly places Rey smack dab in the middle of the Resistance conflict against the New Order. During this time, her power grows, as does her desire to learn more about her past.
In "The Rise of Skywalker," Rey discovers she is a descendant of Emperor Palpatine and must follow her true lineage or the more righteous path. Thankfully, she chooses the good guys and teams up with Ben Solo to destroy the Emperor — for good this time. We think.
In an epilogue, Rey visits the Lars homestead on Tatooine and buries Luke and Leia's lightsabers in the desert. Moments later, an old traveler wanders by and asks her name. Rey decides to adopt Skywalker as her last name. So, while the Skywalker family technically perished, Rey continues their legacy as the last Jedi, and will presumably appear in new adventures like the upcoming New Jedi Order movie in the works.
Was the Expanded Universe better than Disney's Star Wars?
Uniquely, the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe, now relegated as "Legends," goes in a much different direction than Disney's "Star Wars." Here, Luke marries Mara Jade, a villain-turned-Jedi Master, leading to the birth of Ben Skywalker. Han and Leia marry in this timeline and have three children: Jaina Solo, Anakin Solo, and Jacen Solo. The latter turns to the Dark Side, changes his name to Darth Caedus, and kills Mara Jade Skywalker.
From there, it gets even more complicated. Jacen Solo had a romantic interlude with Tenel Ka Djo, resulting in Allana Solo; Jaina Solo got with Jagged Fel to produce Fel II, and somehow Kol Skywalker, Luke's great-grandson, popped up to continue the family tree. You can check out a more detailed breakdown of the Skywalker lineage here.
So, which is better: Disney's Skywalker tree or the expanded universe? Personally, I choose the Expanded Universe. Granted, several hundred books were written post-"Return of the Jedi," making for a complex but satisfying narrative that successfully enhanced our beloved characters, taking them in fascinating new directions. I'm actually shocked Disney hasn't used more of this material, as it provides a plethora of stories and characters the studio could have mined for decades. George Lucas clearly feels the same way, admitting that selling the franchise to the Mouse House was "very, very painful."
Perhaps Lucasfilm should use the Expanded Universe as a guide to figure out how to continue the future of "Star Wars."