Kylo Ren's Most Pivotal Star Wars Scene Invades Adam Driver's Life All The Time

When Han is struck down by his son, his reaction isn't to fight back or try to take the bad guy down with him. His reaction is give his son a final moment of tenderness, a fatherly caress of the cheek before he tumbles into the abyss. Through it all, he loves his son and the character's gut instinct is to remind him of that love.

"The Rise of Skywalker" has a lot of problems, but one of the best things about it is, in my opinion, is how they called back to this moment of tenderness. The scene itself is intentionally vague (did Leia use the last of her lifeforce to connect Ben to the spirit of his father or is this all just happening in Ben Solo's mind as he wrestles with the dark and light side of himself once more?), but the moment that brings Ben Solo back to the light side is when his father once again shows that love, touching his cheek and reminding the central villain of the sequel trilogy that he was already forgiven for his horrific act the moment after he did it.

It gives Solo that feeling of importance to the story that Ford was long-craving. We can argue all day and night about how earned Ben Solo's redemption is, and I'd likely agree with the critics, but the choice to mirror this moment from "The Force Awakens" is a wonderful and poignant one.

That maybe won't prevent people from stopping Adam Driver in the street to give him a tongue-lashing for murdering one of the most beloved characters in the history of cinema, but it does give the scene in question a level of compassion that it often doesn't get credit for.