Maul - Shadow Lord Finale Gives Star Wars Fans The Dark Side Fight They've Been Waiting For

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Episodes 9 and 10, "Strange Allies" and "The Dark Lord."

When George Lucas made the prequels, one common criticism was that he made everything too connected, that the universe now felt too small. C-3PO was now built by Darth Vader, who also owned R2-D2; Yoda was somehow friends with Chewbacca; Anakin was even friends with Greedo. And yet, because the reveal that Anakin was actually Darth Vader was a surprise to audiences back in 1980, Vader's true identity had to be a secret in-universe, too.

This key element to Vader's characterization and to Palpatine's rise to power has resulted in some of the best moments in "Star Wars" history. Palpatine somehow fooled the entire galaxy into thinking the Jedi were evil, while concealing the fact that he himself was a Sith and that Vader was once a Jedi. Very few people knew the identity of the man known as the Emperor's Fist. Thrawn, for instance, figured out Anakin Skywalker was actually Darth Vader after a while. Tarkin also figured it out. In "Star Wars Rebels," it isn't until they meet in person on Malachor that Ahsoka fully realizes what her former master had become, leading to in a fight scene so incredible, Lucasfilm just did it again in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

This is to say, when characters who were around for The Clone Wars meet Vader for the first time, it's usually a moment worth paying attention to. "Maul — Shadow Lord" is no exception, as the much-anticipated meeting between Maul and Vader resulted in a phenomenal fight as well as some interesting questions about "Star Wars" lore.