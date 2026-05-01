How Star Wars: Maul Puts The Sith Lord In A Position We've Never Seen Before [Exclusive]

Maul has quite possibly the most interesting story out of any "Star Wars" side character. Once a one-off villain with a cool look and amazing fighting skills who nevertheless died after a single fight, he's since become essential to the franchise. It was "Star Wars" creator George Lucas himself who decided to bring Maul back to life after years of being opposed to the idea, with the character returning in the "Clone Wars" cartoon series. There, he became one of the show's most complex and interesting villains before his story continued in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" and the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Now, Maul has become the first "Star Wars" villain to get his very own animated show with "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord." It's a great show that captures the raw anger of a betrayed Maul, even incorporating actor Sam Witwer's own screams into the sound design for Maul's lightsaber swings. And though we ultimately know where this series is going, it's a testament to "Maul — Shadow Lord" that it manages to be full of surprises involving its namesake.

Arguably the biggest surprise comes in Season 1, Episodes 7 and 8, during a confrontation between Maul and a pair of Inquisitors. Their ensuing lightsaber duel is not just visually stunning, but it also shows us something we've never seen before: Maul in fear and pain. When interviewed prior to the show's premiere, Witwer told /Film that he was interested in seeing Maul's fighting skills "with the understanding that this guy is actually wounded."

"He can't generate the kind of striking power that he used to," Witwer explained. "So, he has to rely on finesse, he has to rely on the Force, he has to rely on a lot of different things."