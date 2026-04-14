Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Features A Clever Lightsaber Easter Egg You Definitely Missed

Maul is back! The former Sith lord, otherwise known as Darth Maul, has finally gotten a solo project in the shape of the Disney+ animated series "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," and it's been a long time coming. The character has developed a storied history within the "Star Wars" franchise since making his debut (and being part of one of the best lightsaber duels of all time) in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Now, even Maul's actual lightsaber has more character than ever.

In "Step Into the Shadows," a featurette released in honor of the premiere of "Maul — Shadow Lord" (see the video below), it's revealed that Sam Witwer, who has been voicing Maul since "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," got to inject some of his performance into the Force user's lightsaber. "You actually hear the sound of Sam screaming built into the saber," as David W. Collins, the show's supervising sound editor and designer, explains in the video. We then get an example of the actor screaming, followed by Maul using his lightsaber, and it becomes easy to hear how the sound was blended in. Obviously, this would be easy to miss at first (if not impossible to make out on your own), but once it's been laid out, it's a pretty fascinating little Easter egg.

In terms of Maul's entire timeline, "Maul — Shadow Lord" takes place after the events of "The Clone Wars" but before those of "Star Wars Rebels," filling in some crucial gaps between the two animated series. Moreover, it shows us how Maul became one of the heads of the "Star Wars" universe's criminal underworld via the Shadow Collective and even sees him taking on a new apprentice, adding all the more depth to his already rich backstory.