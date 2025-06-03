The Darth Maul TV Series Could Answer A Key Star Wars Question That Has Lingered For A Long Time
Darth Maul (or just Maul for anything that happened after the events of "The Phantom Menace") is one of the most interesting characters in the "Star Wars" universe. Originally a one-and-done villain who was underused in Episode I, George Lucas eventually brought him back in "The Clone Wars" animated series, voiced by Sam Witwer. That completely changed the character's legacy, and now, he's getting his very own series in the form of "Maul – Shadow Lord," which was announced during this year's Star Wars Celebration. While much remains mysterious about the show, Witwer strongly hinted at a key question the show will address.
Speaking with IGN at Star Wars Celebration, Witwer was discussing the show, which is due to arrive on Disney+ next year. A teaser for "Maul – Shadow Lord" suggested that the show will introduce the villain Talon, but for the most part, plot details are being kept under wraps. During his chat with IGN, the actor revealed that he personally has always had some questions that remain unanswered about the character, including one very crucial, obvious question that "Star Wars" has yet to answer.
"I've always had a lot of questions about this character. Why did Maul never give up Palpatine? I mean, you have a show where the Jedi are like, we know that there is someone named Darth Sidious. We know that he is manipulating things. Maul, through all those years, knows exactly who the Sith Lord is. He could go to a phone booth, call up the Jedi and say, 'It's Palpatine,' and hang up the phone. Really screw Palpatine's plans. He never does that. Why?"
This is, indeed, one hell of a good question. Maul was under Palpatine's tutelage before Obi-Wan cut him in half at the end of "Phantom Menace." Palpatine pretty much left him for dead, only for Maul to make his triumphant return in "The Clone Wars" season 3. To Witwer's point, why didn't Maul reveal Palpatine's true identity?
There must be a reason Maul never turned on Palpatine
Lucasfilm's official description of "Shadow Lord" states that "Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire," adding that he " "rises again to lead the underworld factions" after the events of "The Clone Wars" season 7, which bumps up right against the events of "Revenge of the Sith." So it will be situated in that rich era between the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and the original trilogy.
Witwer, speaking further in that same interview, further questioned Maul's motives during the Clone Wars before Palpatine took control of the galaxy with Darth Vader by his side. After all of the bad things that Palpatine did to him, why didn't Maul turn on him? The laundry list of reasons Maul could have used to make such a decision, as Witwer outlines, are pretty damning.
"The only moment he finally decides, 'Okay, I'm gonna turn on Palpatine,' Is it the very end right before the world ends. Order 66 and the Clone Wars ends. He becomes so freaked out that out of desperation, he reaches out to Ahsoka Tano. But Palpatine killed his family. Palpatine showed no loyalty to Maul, and the moment Maul found loyalty in Savage Opress, he took that from him. So what is it? Why did Maul maintain this loyalty?"
"I'm saying too much," Witwer concluded. "Saying way too much." Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni isn't a big fan of actors spilling secrets before the time is right. Witwer stopping himself at the end of that line of thinking is pretty telling.
As Witwer mentions, the death of Savage Opress alone could have given Maul enough reason to turn on Palpatine. We know for sure that (spoilers) Maul dies in "Star Wars Rebels" in a rematch with Obi-Wan, so his fate is sealed. This show may fill in some of the last crucial gaps in Maul's story, showing us how he came to head up the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate we see in "Solo." And maybe, just maybe, why he never turned on Palpatine.
"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.