The Darth Maul TV Series Could Answer A Key Star Wars Question That Has Lingered For A Long Time

Darth Maul (or just Maul for anything that happened after the events of "The Phantom Menace") is one of the most interesting characters in the "Star Wars" universe. Originally a one-and-done villain who was underused in Episode I, George Lucas eventually brought him back in "The Clone Wars" animated series, voiced by Sam Witwer. That completely changed the character's legacy, and now, he's getting his very own series in the form of "Maul – Shadow Lord," which was announced during this year's Star Wars Celebration. While much remains mysterious about the show, Witwer strongly hinted at a key question the show will address.

Speaking with IGN at Star Wars Celebration, Witwer was discussing the show, which is due to arrive on Disney+ next year. A teaser for "Maul – Shadow Lord" suggested that the show will introduce the villain Talon, but for the most part, plot details are being kept under wraps. During his chat with IGN, the actor revealed that he personally has always had some questions that remain unanswered about the character, including one very crucial, obvious question that "Star Wars" has yet to answer.

"I've always had a lot of questions about this character. Why did Maul never give up Palpatine? I mean, you have a show where the Jedi are like, we know that there is someone named Darth Sidious. We know that he is manipulating things. Maul, through all those years, knows exactly who the Sith Lord is. He could go to a phone booth, call up the Jedi and say, 'It's Palpatine,' and hang up the phone. Really screw Palpatine's plans. He never does that. Why?"

This is, indeed, one hell of a good question. Maul was under Palpatine's tutelage before Obi-Wan cut him in half at the end of "Phantom Menace." Palpatine pretty much left him for dead, only for Maul to make his triumphant return in "The Clone Wars" season 3. To Witwer's point, why didn't Maul reveal Palpatine's true identity?