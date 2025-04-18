The New Darth Maul Show Could Introduce A Villain From George Lucas' Canceled Star Wars Plans

The "Star Wars" prequel trilogy may still be viewed by many fans as a mixed bag, but when George Lucas managed to conjure up the old magic of 1977, we remembered why we cared so much about this universe in the first place. And one character he absolutely nailed in the much-debated "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" was the Sith Lord Darth Maul.

Portrayed by Ray Park, the character combined the frightening power of Darth Vader with the acrobatic martial arts skills of Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan. Most importantly, with his red-and-black facial markings and those menacing red-yellow eyes, he just looked freaking cool. You wanted his action figure and very possibly had plans to strut around as this ultra bad-dude on Halloween.

Alas, fans were also pretty peeved when Lucas rather definitively killed off Darth Maul at the end of the movie, which made the promise of further adventures with this awesome new character seem highly unlikely. Obviously, people come back to life in "Star Wars" all the time (sometimes in the most ridiculous of ways), but Lucas stuck to his guns and kept Maul out of the other prequel movies — because he had big plans for the character in the sequel trilogy he never made.

Had all gone according to plan for Lucas, a cybernetic Darth Maul would've been the main antagonist in his "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. He also had plans to lean heavily on a new, female baddie, who would've served as Maul's second in command. When Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, however, all of these ideas were scrapped. Now, though, it appears that Maul and this largely unused character are finally ready for their animated close-up.