Maul: Shadow Lord Reveals A Major Connection To Solo: A Star Wars Story
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" up to Episode 8, "The Creeping Fear."
For a show that could've easily been little more than an attempt to fill in the gaps between two very different eras of "Star Wars" lore, "Maul — Shadow Lord" is proving to be far more interesting than that. Rather than simply rely on leftover prequel trilogy storylines and nostalgia, creator Dave Filoni's latest animated series is adding all sorts of new and original concepts to a unique time period in franchise history. For diehards who likely thought they already knew this setting inside and out, think again.
Set roughly a year after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," "Shadow Lord" depicts Maul (voiced once again by Sam Witwer) at a fascinating crossroads. He may no longer resemble the spider-mech monster from his grand return in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," but he's still not quite the disillusioned shell of himself that he appears to be during his final arc and confrontation with Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Rebels." Add in the somewhat confusing detail from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" that establishes our favorite Zabrak as a crime lord at the height of his powers and, conveniently, that leaves an entire missing slice of Maul's journey for "Shadow Lord" to explore.
As of Episode 8, "The Creeping Fear," it appears that "Maul" is finally about to shine a light on this murky territory. In the waning moments of the hour, motormouth smuggler Looti Vario (Chris Diamantopoulos) reveals he's been contacted by an unexpected source: a representative of Dryden Vos, the presumed leader of the Crimson Dawn syndicate portrayed by Paul Bettany in "Solo." With just one namedrop, "Maul" promises to uncover a whole new side of prequel-era "Star Wars."
Is Maul -- Shadow Lord setting up a crossover with Solo: A Star Wars Story?
What if Glup Shittos in "Star Wars" could be fun and harmless instead of silly and embarrassing? While the sci-fi franchise has a long way to go before it defeats those allegations, "Maul — Shadow Lord" is at least doing its best to make its various connections to the larger canon feel consequential. Case in point: the latest "cameo" involving one Dryden Vos, current leader of the Crimson Dawn. This actually goes a long way towards smoothing out some potential bumps in the overall timeline, considering that we're closing in on a decade since "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and we're barely closer to understanding what connects the dots between that and "Maul."
For all those who ended up scratching their heads over Maul's cameo in "Solo" (those of us who actually bothered to watch the high-profile flop, that is), consider this the first step taken towards clearing that up. When Vario reveals that Dryden Vos is seeking an audience with Maul, the implication is that Crimson Dawn may become the next significant crime syndicate to fall under his sway — and further set the stage for the reforming of Maul's Shadow Collective, a powerful alliance made up of several crime families.
This lines up with what we see throughout "Solo," where Maul is nowhere to be found (to begin with, at least), while Vos is presented as the figurehead of the entire organization. In actuality, Maul rules from the shadows in order to keep his identity hidden from prying eyes. But by the end of "Solo," Vos is killed at the hands of his disgruntled lieutenant Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) and cedes control of Crimson Dawn to Maul.
Dryden Vos previously interacted with Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Technically, this isn't the first time we've seen (or, more accurately, heard of) Dryden Vos in an animated "Star Wars" show before. In the seventh and final season of "The Clone Wars," the episode "The Phantom Apprentice" shows Maul communicating with a handful of his Shadow Collective leaders (including, most notably, Dryden himself). With the war just about to reach its fateful conclusion and the rise of the Empire imminent, Maul reads the tea leaves and instructs the group to go into hiding and ride out the inevitable galaxy-wide chaos to come. By the events of "Solo," it's clear that this cautious strategy paid off and allowed organizations like Crimson Dawn to flourish beneath the Empire's feet.
Now, "Maul" has the perfect opportunity to do a little more housecleaning on that front. Should this name drop pay off in the form of an actual, physical appearance in Season 1's final two episodes (and perhaps throughout the show's already-confirmed second season as well), it's fairly straightforward to see how this series could strengthen the ties between "Clone Wars" and "Solo." Could it perhaps explore new and unseen interactions between the two, further explaining why Maul would trust Dryden Vos enough to make him the public face of Crimson Dawn? That's probably getting a little ahead of ourselves, but creator Dave Filoni certainly has plenty of runway to take this story wherever he wishes to go.
Either way, the season has already done a standout job of reinvigorating interest in Maul and his activities during this point in the "Star Wars" timeline. The final two episodes of "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 begin streaming on Disney+ (fittingly enough) on Monday, May 4, 2026.