Maul: Shadow Lord Reveals A Major Connection To Solo: A Star Wars Story

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" up to Episode 8, "The Creeping Fear."

For a show that could've easily been little more than an attempt to fill in the gaps between two very different eras of "Star Wars" lore, "Maul — Shadow Lord" is proving to be far more interesting than that. Rather than simply rely on leftover prequel trilogy storylines and nostalgia, creator Dave Filoni's latest animated series is adding all sorts of new and original concepts to a unique time period in franchise history. For diehards who likely thought they already knew this setting inside and out, think again.

Set roughly a year after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," "Shadow Lord" depicts Maul (voiced once again by Sam Witwer) at a fascinating crossroads. He may no longer resemble the spider-mech monster from his grand return in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," but he's still not quite the disillusioned shell of himself that he appears to be during his final arc and confrontation with Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Rebels." Add in the somewhat confusing detail from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" that establishes our favorite Zabrak as a crime lord at the height of his powers and, conveniently, that leaves an entire missing slice of Maul's journey for "Shadow Lord" to explore.

As of Episode 8, "The Creeping Fear," it appears that "Maul" is finally about to shine a light on this murky territory. In the waning moments of the hour, motormouth smuggler Looti Vario (Chris Diamantopoulos) reveals he's been contacted by an unexpected source: a representative of Dryden Vos, the presumed leader of the Crimson Dawn syndicate portrayed by Paul Bettany in "Solo." With just one namedrop, "Maul" promises to uncover a whole new side of prequel-era "Star Wars."