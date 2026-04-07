Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Borrows From A Controversial Prequel Storyline (And It Works)

Even the most maligned blockbusters eventually get their redemption tour. The "Star Wars" prequels have enjoyed a resurgence over the last decade, with those who saw them when they were younger now fervently championing George Lucas' long-maligned movies. Whether it's the incredible score by John Williams, the stunning action choreography and stunt work, or the complex world-building, the prequel trilogy is no longer the punching bag it once was. (It also helps that these films are politically prescient in ways even Lucas didn't expect.)

If that wasn't enough, the "Star Wars" franchise itself has spent years mining the prequel trilogy for inspiration and nostalgia ever since it began producing live-action streaming series. The shows "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka" both have flashbacks to the prequel era, while "The Mandalorian" features appearances by Clone War-era battle droids (which it treats with reverence). One could even fairly argue that the prequels have influenced the "Star Wars" property more lately than the original trilogy.

Granted, it's the more beloved aspects of the prequels that have primarily shaped the franchise up to now, but that's not the case with "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord." Instead, the animated series weaponizes nostalgia for the prequels by focusing on Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer), a character who was to the prequels what Boba Fett was to the original trilogy (read: more of a cool concept than a fleshed-out individual). Except, he isn't the only focus here, as "Shadow Lord" is additionally a story about a detective who finds himself way in over his head after crossing paths with Maul himself.

More to the point, the noir influences on "Maul — Shadow Lord" recall a controversial storyline from the prequels — namely, that time Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan played detective in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones."