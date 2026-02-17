The Mandalorian And Grogu Is Bringing Back A Bounty Hunter That Most Star Wars Fans Forgot About

"Andor" is over, and the future of live-action "Star Wars" is uncertain. As of this writing, there is only one non-animated show confirmed to be happening ("Ahsoka" season 2) and only two movies with official release dates: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "Star Wars: Starfighter." And while the latter two projects may not seem to have much in common at first glance, they're both aiming to be the same thing: a fun "Star Wars" adventure.

"Fun" is similarly the key word when it comes to the latest "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer. There's plenty of Grogu cuteness, banter between him and his adopted father Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, et al), and a whole lot of weird little creatures. Granted, it's not exactly like "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is a standalone venture. It is, after all, a continuation of both "The Mandalorian" and, technically, "The Book of Boba Fett," and it even features Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steve Blum) from "Star Wars Rebels" (who previously showed up on "The Mandalorian").

We also know that Lucasfilm Co-President Dave Filoni, who wrote "The Mandalorian and Grogu" with director Jon Favreau and produced the film, is a big fan of Glup Shittos — that is, small appearances by the tiniest of background "Star Wars" characters that only hardcore fans may remember. Now, the new "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer has provided a glimpse at a Glup Shitto type that even hardcore fans may struggle to remember.

In the promo, we see Din, aka the titular Mandalorian, apparently working for the New Republic. However, it appears this relationship has earned Din some new enemies as well, including what looks like an army of droids and a Kyuzo bounty hunter who we can safely assume is Embo from "The Clone Wars."