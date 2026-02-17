The Mandalorian And Grogu Is Bringing Back A Bounty Hunter That Most Star Wars Fans Forgot About
"Andor" is over, and the future of live-action "Star Wars" is uncertain. As of this writing, there is only one non-animated show confirmed to be happening ("Ahsoka" season 2) and only two movies with official release dates: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "Star Wars: Starfighter." And while the latter two projects may not seem to have much in common at first glance, they're both aiming to be the same thing: a fun "Star Wars" adventure.
"Fun" is similarly the key word when it comes to the latest "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer. There's plenty of Grogu cuteness, banter between him and his adopted father Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, et al), and a whole lot of weird little creatures. Granted, it's not exactly like "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is a standalone venture. It is, after all, a continuation of both "The Mandalorian" and, technically, "The Book of Boba Fett," and it even features Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steve Blum) from "Star Wars Rebels" (who previously showed up on "The Mandalorian").
We also know that Lucasfilm Co-President Dave Filoni, who wrote "The Mandalorian and Grogu" with director Jon Favreau and produced the film, is a big fan of Glup Shittos — that is, small appearances by the tiniest of background "Star Wars" characters that only hardcore fans may remember. Now, the new "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer has provided a glimpse at a Glup Shitto type that even hardcore fans may struggle to remember.
In the promo, we see Din, aka the titular Mandalorian, apparently working for the New Republic. However, it appears this relationship has earned Din some new enemies as well, including what looks like an army of droids and a Kyuzo bounty hunter who we can safely assume is Embo from "The Clone Wars."
Embo from The Clone Wars will appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu
Embo is a Kyuzo bounty hunter who wields a bowcaster and wears a large circular hat that can double as a shield or weapon. He appears several times throughout "The Clone Wars" (where he was voiced by none other than Dave Filoni himself) and operates as both a solo bounty hunter and part of a crew. At one point, Embo joins the Kryat's Claw (along with Bossk, Aurra Sing, and Boba Fett), while a season 6 episode even has him fighting Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter).
Though Embo doesn't appear in "Star Wars Rebels," he does show up in several comics chronicling his exploits well into the Imperial era and beyond. After the Battle of Jakku, however, Embo received a pardon for his crimes by the New Republic and became a farmer. We know from "The Mandalorian" that the New Republic has a habit of pardoning war criminals, so the fact that he is seemingly hunting Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" indicates that things went very badly for Embo after that.
While Embo has a memorable design, he's yet to play a vital role in the "Star Wars" canon. In other words, he's an archetypical Glup Shitto, i.e. a cool-looking "Star Wars" character who's done little of note to date. Will "The Mandalorian and Grogu" change that? It's a good question.
Again, live-action "Star Wars" is currently at a crossroads, which means "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will set a precedent for the future (especially with it being the first "Star Wars" movie since 2019). Will we be getting more pulpy adventures? Big crossover events? Or just a lot of Glup Shittos? We'll find out when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arrives on May 22, 2026.