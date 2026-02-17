The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Wants To Make Star Wars Fun Again

Now that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, et al) and Grogu are done raising eyebrows with their Budweiser parody Super Bowl trailer (at least Din, like a responsible father, didn't let his son drink a beer during the ad, even if so-called "Baby Yoda" is technically old enough to do so), they're back with a far more conventional piece of marketing for their next outing. A fresh theatrical promo has dropped for "The Mandalorian and Grogu," and it's still kind of hard to believe this will be the first "Star Wars" project to debut in theaters in seven years. Of course, that's mainly to do with the continuous flow of TV shows set in a galaxy far, far away that we've allowed Disney+ to stream into our eyeballs since then. (That and certain "The Rise of Skywalker" memes are taking on a life of their own online.)

Directed by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau (with newly appointed Lucasfilm Co-President Dave Filoni and his hat lending a hand creatively behind the scenes), "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will pick up with its namesakes at some point after the events of "The Mandalorian" season 3, as the pair find themselves swept up into a new adventure involving a menagerie of unscrupulous figures (including the remnants of the Galactic Empire). Thankfully, however, it appears this big screen continuation will be more than just a glorified trailer for "The Mandalorian" season 4 ... which might not happen anyway.

Speaking at a special Disney event attended by the likes of Polygon, Favreau hinted that he may be done playing in the "Star Wars" sandbox after this, stating that his movie "feels like a culmination of what I'm working on." For a sneak peek at what he means, check out the latest trailer above.