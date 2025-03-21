Is The Budget Of The Mandalorian And Grogu Lower Than Expected? Don't Count On It

Jon Favreau, the director of "Iron Man" and "The Lion King," is a blockbuster maestro who, in recent years, has become best known for his work in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Specifically, he's the driving force behind the smash hit "The Mandalorian" and is now in the process of bringing Mando and his trusty sidekick Grogu to the big screen for next year's aptly titled "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Recent reports have suggested that Favreau managed to make the movie for less money than one might expect, but that's not entirely accurate.

Thanks to $21.75 million in tax credits from California (per the California Film Commission), "The Mandalorian and Grogu" appeared to have a final budget of $166.4 million. In the era of $200 million franchise blockbusters being far too normal, this would be pretty surprising. However, that's just the money spent in the 2024 tax year, so the final budget will almost certainly be higher. There are pre-production and post-production costs to be factored in here as well.

Just how much higher? That remains to be seen. 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" cost $275 million and made $1 billion globally. In fact, all of the "Star Wars" movies during the Disney era so far have cost at least $200 million to produce, if not much more (with the majority of them hewing closer to $300 million than $200 million).

A slightly smaller budget might make some sense, though "smaller" is relative here. Maybe a little less than $200 million overall? This is, after all, a Disney+ TV series making the jump to the big screen. While we haven't seen a full trailer yet, the footage from "The Mandalorian and Grogu" shown at D23 last year suggests we're in for an action-packed, cinematic ride. Favreau also recently highlighted lots of practical droids and a partnership with Disney's Imagineers during a panel at SXSW this year. But while he doesn't appear to be skimping on the goods, that doesn't come cheap.