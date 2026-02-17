Wait, Is Martin Scorsese In The Mandalorian And Grogu? An Investigation

Good things come to those who wait and, while it took a little longer than "Star Wars" fans may have expected, we finally have a proper trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" – and it's teasing one heck of a cameo. Even a galaxy far, far away needs to be populated with all sorts of fascinating faces and oddball characters, and the upcoming spin-off movie seems to be no exception. The big focus early on in the new footage revolves around the return of the dastardly gangsters known as the Hutts, the very same family of oversized slugs that terrorized Luke Skywalker and his pals back in the day. War criminals and Empire loyalists abound, too, but there's only one main attraction who'll be well-known to film fans everywhere.

The series that originally brought you the great filmmaker Werner Herzog in a recurring role is now leveling up even more with ... Martin Scorsese?! That sure appears to be the case, as the trailer depicts Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin sidling up to a food stand in the middle of a city and attempts to bribe the vender for some "information." The short, multi-armed alien (called an Ardennian) doesn't just have a familiar-sounding voice, remarking that, "Whoa. For this price, I'll tell you whatever you want," before scurrying away in hilarious fright the moment the name "Hutt" is mentioned. A closer look at his appearance reveals some very bushy eyebrows, a fast-talking cadence, and a certain connection that all hints at the same thing: Scorsese, the director of several classics like "Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," "The Last Temptation of Christ," and countless more may have just joined "Star Wars."

While this may seem like a total left-field choice, Martin Scorsese cameoing in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" actually makes quite a bit of sense.