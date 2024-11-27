The Marvel Movie Veteran You Forgot Had A Cameo In Seinfeld

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of cameos; heck, the whole thing is practically built on them. For that matter, it's gotten to the point where we both expect the MCU's movies to feature surprising cameos (and we complain when they don't) yet also deeply dislike the endless parade of cameos in new Marvel projects.

And yet, these types of cameos are essentially as old as TV itself, particularly when it comes to the sitcom (a staple of American television and the foundation upon which so much of the medium is built). These long-lasting shows, most of which only focus on a few main characters, offer endless opportunities for a string of characters to make one-off appearances. Really, the sitcom is built for cameos; it's a way for big celebrities to promote themselves, earn a quick paycheck, or even just get a start on the industry before becoming huge. It's how Robert Downey Jr. found his way onto "Family Guy," why Brad Pitt popped in on "Friends," and even the reason John Wayne showed up on "I Love Lucy."

It's only fitting, then, that "Seinfeld" should feature its share of cameos by then-future Marvel stars, seeing as the MCU has served as a continuation of the mega-popular sitcom's TV structure and tropes. In fact, one particular Marvel veteran actually got his big break in the industry on "Seinfeld" before becoming one of the foundational pillars of the MCU. Yes, I'm talking about hte man who helped build the franchise as we know it: Jon Favreau.