Robert Downey Jr. Wanted A Family Guy Cameo For A Sweet Reason

Today, Robert Downey Jr. is a bona fide blockbuster star with an array of incredible performances under his belt. Thanks to his career-defining turn as the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Tony Stark, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man, he's one of the most beloved and respected actors working in Hollywood. But back in the mid-2000s, Downey was still earning back the trust of both show business and the audiences that fell in love with him in the 1980s and 1990s, after they watched him descend into tragedy with multiple arrests for various possessions of illegal substances and several jail sentences between 1996 and 2000.

Thankfully, Downey was able to piece his life and career back together. Key roles in the TV series "Ally McBeal" and movies like "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and "Good Night, and Good Luck" helped the actor's profile rise. Despite skepticism from Paramount Pictures, director Jon Favreau was able to sneakily secure Downey in the role of Tony Stark in "Iron Man," and the rest is history. But a few years before that, Downey made a pit stop by Seth MacFarlane's thriving animated sitcom "Family Guy."

Similar to Downey, "Family Guy" also had a comeback in the mid-2000s, following the show's cancellation by Fox in 2002 after just three seasons. At the time, TV shows were just starting to be released on DVD, and when "Family Guy" got the physical media treatment, it gained a whole new fan following, resulting in the show's revival in 2005 — and it's still going strong to this day. It was in the show's fourth season, the first back after cancellation, that Downey made an appearance in the "Family Guy" episode titled "The Fat Guy Strangler," guest starring as Patrick, the estranged brother of Griffin family matriarch Lois (Alex Borstein).

So how did Downey get involved with "Family Guy" in its resurgence? It's all because of his son.