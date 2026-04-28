How Star Wars: Maul Brings An Unseen Side Of The Jedi Experience To Life [Exclusive]
Spoilers follow.
There is no separating "Star Wars" from the Jedi. Even the titles that don't have Jedi eventually bring them in (with the very notable exception of "Andor," the best piece of "Star Wars" media ever). The prequels showed us life in the Jedi Temple, "The Clone Wars" showed how the Jedi stole children from their parents and indoctrinated them into their cult, and the original and sequel trilogies revealed how people reacted to the legend of the Jedi after The Purge.
Now, "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" is giving us an unseen side of the Jedi experience. Specifically, the show is focusing on the early days of the Empire when Jedi were persecuted, when all their training and ideals seem to have been for nothing. How long can a young Jedi stay hidden, see the horrors and cruelty of the Empire, and not act? After going from peacekeepers to soldiers on the frontlines, how much can a Jedi endure before they decide to fight back using whatever means necessary? That is the dilemma Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon) is facing in this show.
/Film talked with Sam Witwer (who plays Maul) and Adlon about the animated series, and Adlon talked about Devon's frustration and the temptation Maul offers.
"Her frustration is coming from the fact that she has these two paths: the path that she was raised to follow, and then this man comes into her life and she really feels him and understands him deeper than maybe she even understood her Master Daki," Adlon explained. "And it's a big trial for her, because she doesn't want to be dark. She is a Jedi and she's proud to be that, secretly."
Shadow Lord introduces a different kind of prospective apprentice for Maul
We've seen Maul try to recruit new apprentices in the past and appeal to both Ahsoka and Ezra's desires to save people. The difference was the Empire didn't exist yet when he tried to recruit Ahsoka, and with Ezra, he appealed to his anger alone.
Maul is not exactly appealing to Devon's anger and lust for vengeance. Instead, he tries to tell her fulfilling her Jedi duty to protect the innocent requires her to fight back against the Empire. When Devon's own Jedi Master preaches patience and chooses to hide and beg in the streets for food, it's hard to say no.
"I think it's extremely fascinating to see such a young character be so open, even though it may seem like she's a bit shut down from it, but be so open to learn from both sides," Gideon Adlon said. "And certain situations that she finds herself in actually open her up more to wanting to listen to Maul and to understand him more and maybe see that he has more to his story. He isn't all that bad."
Indeed, it helps that Maul has no prior connection to Devon like he has with Ahsoka (the whole "killing of the master of the master to Ahsoka's master" thing), and he isn't as desperately creepy and ominous as he is in "Rebels." Instead, Maul even saves Devon from the Inquisitors, which "Ahsoka" fans will recognize. Devon knows Maul is a former Sith, and she knows she shouldn't listen to him. But she also recognizes these are extraordinary circumstances and the end might justify the means. It's been fascinating to see "Star Wars" explore this side of the Jedi experience and Devon's struggle to see both sides.