How Star Wars: Maul Brings An Unseen Side Of The Jedi Experience To Life [Exclusive]

Spoilers follow.

There is no separating "Star Wars" from the Jedi. Even the titles that don't have Jedi eventually bring them in (with the very notable exception of "Andor," the best piece of "Star Wars" media ever). The prequels showed us life in the Jedi Temple, "The Clone Wars" showed how the Jedi stole children from their parents and indoctrinated them into their cult, and the original and sequel trilogies revealed how people reacted to the legend of the Jedi after The Purge.

Now, "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" is giving us an unseen side of the Jedi experience. Specifically, the show is focusing on the early days of the Empire when Jedi were persecuted, when all their training and ideals seem to have been for nothing. How long can a young Jedi stay hidden, see the horrors and cruelty of the Empire, and not act? After going from peacekeepers to soldiers on the frontlines, how much can a Jedi endure before they decide to fight back using whatever means necessary? That is the dilemma Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon) is facing in this show.

/Film talked with Sam Witwer (who plays Maul) and Adlon about the animated series, and Adlon talked about Devon's frustration and the temptation Maul offers.

"Her frustration is coming from the fact that she has these two paths: the path that she was raised to follow, and then this man comes into her life and she really feels him and understands him deeper than maybe she even understood her Master Daki," Adlon explained. "And it's a big trial for her, because she doesn't want to be dark. She is a Jedi and she's proud to be that, secretly."