One Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Villain Will Be Very Familiar To Ahsoka Fans

Spoilers ahead for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, Episodes 5 and 6.

As the Empire descends upon the planet Janix in these latest episodes of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," we get a glimpse at a member of the Inquisitorius/the Order of Inquisitors. For those who've seen "Ahsoka," Lucasfilm boss and "Maul — Shadow Lord" creator Dave Filoni's live-action "Star Wars" show that premiered in 2023, this particular Inquisitor should be quite familiar. His name is Marrok, and he made his screen debut in "Ahsoka" Season 1.

The animated series "Star Wars Rebels" first introduced the Empire's Inquisitorius to the "Star Wars" canon, and they've since become something of a trademark of the Imperial era of a galaxy far, far away. Basically, if there's someone wielding a lightsaber and lurking in the shadows (be they Jedi, Sith, or something else), the Inquisitorius is on hand to hunt them down and destroy them. And when that job is done, they tend to fill their time tracking anyone and everyone who's even merely Force sensitive and taking them out as well.

As Maul (Sam Witwer) is spotted on Janix in "Maul — Shadow Lord," an Inquisitor must be dispatched, naturally. So, who better to send than Marrok (A.J. LoCascio), the so-called "First Brother?"

Chronologically, Marrok makes his earliest appearance in 2024's "Tales of the Empire." The second season of the "Star Wars Tales" animated anthology series, "Tales of the Empire" revolves around the Nightsister of Dathomir Morgan Elsbeth, along with the former Jedi Barriss Offee. However, Marrok can be seen genuflecting to both his immediate boss, the Grand Inquisitor, and the Inquisitorius' true overseer, Darth Vader himself.

Of course, "Ahsoka" also reveals what fate has in store for Marrok in the aftermath of his showdown with Maul.