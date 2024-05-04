Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire Makes General Grievous Part Of Another Villain's Tragic Origins

There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" Episode 1 "The Path of Fear," so beware.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" (watch the trailer here) is the follow-up to the animated "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" shorts from 2022. The initial series followed Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano through formative moments and turning points in their lives. This iteration of the show brings us a look at Morgan Elsbeth, a relatively new character introduced in the second season of "The Mandalorian" and Barris Offee, the Jedi Padawan who betrayed Ahsoka Tano on "The Clone Wars" and framed her for murder.

The very first episode takes us back to "The Clone Wars," in the midst of a battle we've seen before on the planet Dathomir. During "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the Witches of Dathomir played a vital part, as did Dooku's former Sith assassin, Asajj Ventress. But thanks to revelations in "Ahsoka," we learned that Morgan Elsbeth also counted herself among the Witches of Dathomir.

Our first meeting with Elsbeth was on the planet Corvus in the fifth episode of "The Mandalorian" season 2, where she appeared to be some sort of high magistrate, ruling with an iron fist. Morgan also had connections to Grand Admiral Thrawn himself. That's what brought Ahsoka Tano to Corvus, and the pair of them fought bitterly as Ahsoka sought information to track down Thrawn and find Ezra Bridger. It was assumed that Ahsoka had dispatched Elsbeth permanently, but when she appeared as one of the primary heavies on the "Ahsoka" show, there were many questions about her. The Witches of Dathomir had ways to cheat death, and her new background could have had something to do with her survival.

This first episode of "Tales of the Empire" explores Elsbeth's path further, and it turns out her origin features another "Star Wars" villain: General Grievous.