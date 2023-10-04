Morgan Elsbeth's 'Gift' From The Night Mothers In Ahsoka Episode 8 Explained

"Ahsoka" just came to an end, bringing an inconsistent season with horrible pacing (yet also some of the best moments in recent "Star Wars" history) to a close. This felt like the most "Star Wars" a "Star Wars" show has ever been, with a true sense of adventure, jokes, lightsaber fights, magic, and actual intergalactic exploration.

And in classic "Star Wars" fashion we have some great villains. Indeed, "Ahsoka" may have given us the biggest collection of great "Star Wars" baddies since "Revenge of the Sith." While Thrawn and Baylan Skoll got all the attention, the one villain we had met already also deserves some credit. Morgan Elsbeth, who is revealed in "Ahsoka" to be a Nightsister of Dathomir, is an interesting antagonist, and she gets a big glow-up in the finale.

In recognition of Morgan's work in helping not just Thrawn, but the ancestral Dathmiri on the Nightsisters' original home planet of Peridia, the Great Mothers give Elsbeth the "Gift of Shadows." They perform a ritual that lights the former magistrate's eyes in green fire, leaving her with the same black eyes and facial markings that the rest of them have. The dialogue asking her to pledge herself to the sisterhood suggests that this merely makes her a fully-fledged Nightsister; she only had one small forehead tattoo before the ritual, and may have been too young to complete her training before the purge of Dathomir. However, the black eyes suggest she may also have received an instant promotion to Great Mother.

While face tattoos are cool and all, the real gift is the weapon that comes with the tattoos: the Blade of Talzin. Though Elsbeth doesn't live long enough to show off the scope of her new Nightsister powers, the sword is a cool little nod to the history of the Nightsisters and to "The Clone Wars."