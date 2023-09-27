In Ahsoka, Does Grand Admiral Thrawn Know Anakin Skywalker Was Darth Vader?

This article contains spoilers for "Ahosoka" episode 7, "Dreams and Madness."

With the show's seventh episode in the books, "Ahoska" season 1 (assuming it isn't just a one-and-done) is rapidly approaching its conclusion. Not only do we have all of the major pieces on the board following the arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger last week, but the pieces have started to come together as Ahsoka Tano finally made it to the distant galaxy that both her friend and enemy had been stranded in for more than a decade. But this episode also lightly touched on a part of Thrawn's past involving one of the most notorious characters in all of "Star Wars" history: Darth Vader.

In the episode, Thrawn learns that Anakin Skywalker was Ahsoka Tano's master. This new information hits him like a bag of bricks. While Thrawn is a very even-tempered, calculated being, a bit of true emotion hit him in that moment. He goes on to explain that Anakin was a bit reckless, and therefore his apprentice would be as well. He demonstrates a knowledge of the former Jedi. So that begs the question, if Thrawn is so familiar with Anakin, did he know that he eventually became Darth Vader?

The short answer is yes. Thrawn did indeed know that Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader were, in some ways, one and the same. However, as Obi-Wan Kenobi once argued, Anakin "died" when he became Darth Vader. Without getting into semantics, Thrawn knows who was under that black armor. But how did one of the Empire's most brilliant military minds learn Vader's true identity? That itself is a fascinating tale within the "Star Wars" canon, but not in the movies or TV shows.