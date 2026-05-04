Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Gave Us The Best Droid In Years (And I'm Not Okay)

Spoilers ahead for the "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 finale.

"Star Wars" has a complicated history with droids Since the earliest days of the sci-fi franchise, droids have been everything from pets to companions, soldiers, workers, comic relief, terrifying murder machines, and much more. In the Disney era of "Star Wars," we've also seen plenty of incredible (and highly merchandise-friendly) droids, including BB-8, K-2SO, and the unapologetic war criminal that is C1-10P, aka. Chopper. Now, the animated series "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" has given us a brand new addition to the ranks of the all-time best droids in "Star Wars."

Meet Spybot (David W. Collins), a member of Maul's criminal crew and a droid who's both similar yet very different from any we've seen before. He's a companion to Maul (Sam Witwer) with a penchant for violence, but not in a (kind of) innocent way like K-2SO. What's more, Spybot is sassy like Chopper (albeit less scary) and an expert at espionage, surveillance, and sabotage alike, having a variety of weapons at his disposal.

In a way, Spybot is essentially the white Persian cat to Maul's Ernst Stavro Blofeld, if said cat kept cackling in a twisted manner. Indeed, from the moment he floats his way on screen, Spybot becomes a highlight of "Maul — Shadow Lord." He's funny, he's very good at his job, and he is deeply evil. "Maul — Shadow Lord" isn't the first time that Witwer and Collins have worked together, either, as Collins played a different robot companion to Witwer's dark side warrior Starkiller in the Star Wars Legends video game "The Force Unleashed."

Unfortunately, the good always die young, and we're forced to bid farewell to Spybot in the final two episodes of "Maul – Shadow Lord" Season 1.