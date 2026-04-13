Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Offers Another Saga Reunion You Probably Didn't See Coming

As Starkiller and Proxy, Sam Witwer and David W. Collins were the stars of two of the most popular "Star Wars" video games ever produced: "The Force Unleashed" and its 2010 sequel, "The Force Unleashed II." Set during the dark times prior to "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," they tell the story of Vader's secret apprentice, whom Vader wishes to use to overthrow Emperor Palpatine and bring a new order to the galaxy. Unfortunately, a planned third "Force Unleashed" game was canceled before it could advance beyond the early stages of development.

Every so often, the prospect of a new "Force Unleashed" game gets rumored as part of the current canon, with Starkiller himself having nearly been made into an Inquisitor for the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." However, given how much of the "Star Wars" timeline between "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope" has since been filled in, recreating the story would likely prove problematic.

Of course, "Shadow Lord" is far from the only "Star Wars" project that Witwer and Collins have worked on since the "Force Unleashed" games. Collins, you see, isn't just a voice actor; he's also a supervising sound designer and recording mixer for Skywalker Sound, having recorded voices and ADR for various "Star Wars" shows and films. Meanwhile, Witwer has done (occasionally uncredited) voice work on live-action series like "Skeleton Crew" and "Andor," in addition to voicing Maul in multiple animated series and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (where he replaced Maul's original live-action voice actor, Peter Serafinowicz).