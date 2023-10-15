Star Wars Rebels Almost Made The Force Unleashed's Starkiller Into An Inquisitor

"Star Wars Rebels" is one of the best things to ever happen to "Star Wars." This is an animated show that has become essential to understanding the overall franchise: a show with a great ensemble, different-looking lightsabers, a fantastic fight between Maul and Obi-Wan, and which shone a light on the origins of the Rebellion years before "Andor."

But before "Rebels," there was "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed." This action-adventure video game tells an original story about "Starkiller," born Galen Marek. He is the child of a Jedi who is taken in by Darth Vader and trained as his secret apprentice to track down and kill any Jedi who survived Order 66 — much like the Inquisitors that would later become canon. Years later, Vader gives his apprentice a new task — to plant the seeds for what will become the Rebel Alliance, which Vader will then use to overthrow the Emperor.

At the time, this felt like a great idea, as it tied together different eras of "Star Wars" while also providing an original story. Starkiller proved quite popular with audiences, who wanted to see the character turn up in one of the canon pieces of media. While it was too late for him to appear in "The Clone Wars," he did almost show up in "Rebels" as part of Vader's Inquisitorius.

Sam Witwer, who performed the role of Starkiller in "The Forced Unleashed" and also voiced Maul in "Rebels," has spoken about the character almost making the leap to TV. In a video on Cameo (via YouTube), Witwer confirmed that "Dave [Filoni ]at one point, when he was doing 'Rebels,' thought about including [Starkiller] as an Inquisitor."