The Ahsoka Finale Pokes Fun At Fan Complaints About Star Wars Rebels Lightsabers

Every "Star Wars" project goes through the same cycle. At first, there is intense hatred when it comes out, with people nitpicking every single thing and criticizing it for being a betrayal of George Lucas' original intention (one that, as such, is ruining the franchise). Then, time passes (and, in the case of TV shows, new seasons arrive) and the projects are reinterpreted with greater context and some of the more criticized elements become assets (the politics of the prequels, the animation of "Clone Wars," Ahsoka as a character, the humor of "Rebels"). Then the next thing comes along and fans complain it is not like the previous thing they loved ... even if they started out hating it.

When it comes to "Rebels," every single aspect of the show was excruciatingly examined and criticized, mostly for being different from "Clone Wars" in terms of its art style, kid-friendly humor, and lack of familiar characters like Ahsoka and the clones. But one of the more common (and ridiculous) criticisms was purely an aesthetic one — the girth of the lightsabers.

You see, lightsaber blades are super thin in "Rebels," which gives them a rapier-like appearance compared to the katana-like look of lightsabers from the original trilogy. This change was largely inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's concept art for the original "Star Wars," which depicted the blades as thin light beams coming out of their hilts. Again, it was just a choice. It looked different, sure, but not any worse or better.

Still, it was a point of contention for "Rebels" fans. Some disliked the design, while others either saw its potential or simply didn't care enough to cry about it online. Now, with a single cheeky line, the "Ahsoka" season 1 finale has poked fun at the whole debate in a rather funny way.