Ahsoka Episode 7 Isn't The First Time Star Wars Characters Have Fought With The Force Like That

This post contains spoilers for episode 7 of "Ahsoka," "Dreams and Madness."

"A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack," Master Yoda advises a young Luke Skywalker in "The Empire Strikes Back." This line seems to be the foundation for the reason why the Jedi do not use the Force to fight as often as they can, and rely on their trusty lightsabers to do the job instead. However, during exceptional circumstances, some Jedi (and Sith) have relied upon a somewhat unique hand-to-hand force combat style to ward off foes. In the latest episode of "Ahsoka," Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) uses a similar combat style, relying solely on the Force to fend off an attack on his Noti friends, while Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) promptly takes the enemies down with her blaster and lightsaber.

As Ezra has been in hiding for quite some time, and he had gifted his lightsaber to Sabine before his disappearance, it's not surprising that he relies on his connection to the Force during the ambush to protect the defenseless Noti. He refuses Sabine's offer to use his old lightsaber and proceeds to beat up local mercenaries and Thrawn's night troopers with his bare hands, while using the Force for impact and momentum.

Ezra is not the first person to use such a technique; there have been various instances of Jedi and other Force wielders using it to attack during combat, including Ahsoka herself.