The Shadow Of Anakin Skywalker Looms Large Over Ahsoka's 'Dreams And Madness' Episode

There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Part 7 – Dreams and Madness

The penultimate episode of "Ahsoka" sees two stories play out: the potential court martial of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) from the New Republic and the journey of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to rescue Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) from the machinations of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson) and his allies.

Hera's story is completed before the opening title card, with Senator Leia Organa (through her proxy, C-3PO, voiced by Anthony Daniels) helping Hera out of the jam. When Senator Xiono wants to strip Hera of her rank, the golden droid arrives to offer proof (albeit via false truth) that Leia sanctioned Hera's mission personally, and as leader of the Defense Council, they can take up any problems with her personally.

Back in the other galaxy, Thrawn continues his preparations to return to the New Republic, loading the secret cargo of the Great Mothers into the hold of his ship, The Chimaera. But Ahsoka Tano arrives just in time to help Ezra and Sabine withstand an attack from Lord Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), his padawan Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and the Night Troopers of Thrawn.

Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) sees the heroes reuniting as a loss, but Thrawn disagrees. They've spent valuable time of Ahsoka's that she doesn't have. And they're just about ready to leave anyway. It will make no difference to them. But before we get to that, let's go back to Coruscant.